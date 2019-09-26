शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Eight feet long python found in Indraprastha Park

इंद्रप्रस्थ पार्क में मिला आठ फीट लम्बा अजगर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 02:32 AM IST
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली इंद्रप्रस्थ पार्क में बुधवार को आठ फीट लम्बा अजगर मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। अजगर मिलने की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची वन्य प्राणी संरक्षण विभाग की टीम ने अजगर को सुरक्षित पकड़ लिया। 
विज्ञापन
इंद्रप्रस्थ पार्क के नजदीक मेट्रो के निर्माण का काम चल रहा है, जिसके कारण आसपास खुदाई की गई है। पार्क में अजगर को देखने के बाद लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई। 

वन्य प्राणी संरक्षण विभाग की टीम के सदस्य वसीम अकरम ने कहा कि अजगर की सूचना मिलने पर उसे सुरक्षित पकड़कर ऑवजर्वेशन में रखा गया है। इसके बाद अजगर को जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा। इसे देखकर लोगों में डर की स्थित पैदा हो गई।
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इस वजह से आराध्या को स्कूल से लेने खुद पहुंचीं ऐश्वर्या राय, कैमरा देख ये था रिएक्शन

25 सितंबर 2019

aishwarya rai
aishwarya rai
aishwarya rai
aishwarya rai
Bollywood

इस वजह से आराध्या को स्कूल से लेने खुद पहुंचीं ऐश्वर्या राय, कैमरा देख ये था रिएक्शन

25 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

धवन को आउट करने के बाद शम्सी ने जूते से किया था कॉल, अब वजह आई सामने

25 सितंबर 2019

तबरेज शम्सी
तबरेज शम्सी
शिखर धवन
SHIKHAR DHAWAN
Cricket News

धवन को आउट करने के बाद शम्सी ने जूते से किया था कॉल, अब वजह आई सामने

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 10 महीने बाद किस तरह बदल गया प्रियंका-निक का रिश्ता, खोले ससुराल के कई राज

25 सितंबर 2019

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

शादी के 10 महीने बाद किस तरह बदल गया प्रियंका-निक का रिश्ता, खोले ससुराल के कई राज

25 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

25 सितंबर 2019

मीरपुर पाकिस्तान
Jammu

पीओके और पाक में भूकंप से भारी तबाही, 26 लोगों की मौत, 300 से अधिक घायल

25 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Education

क्या है ग्लोबल गोलकीपर्स अवॉर्ड, अमेरिका में पीएम मोदी को मिला यह सम्मान

25 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
indraprastha park python delhi news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

ड्रोन से पाकिस्तान ने पंजाब में उतारे हथियार, आठ बार भरी उड़ान, पढ़ें कई और खुलासे

26 सितंबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान से प्याज का आयात शुरू
Chandigarh

संकट में साथ देता है यह पड़ोसी, कीमत बढ़ी तो 15 रुपये में भेज रहा प्याज, पाक को झटका

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sapna choudhary
Bollywood

आखिर सलवार सूट पहनकर ही क्यों डांस करती हैं सपना चौधरी? जानें इसके पीछे की असली वजह

25 सितंबर 2019

नवदीप और रोहित
Cricket News

VIDEO: खराब गेंद फेंकने पर रोहित ने सैनी को लगाई फटकार, बोले- दिमाग से काम करो

25 सितंबर 2019

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

देसी लुक छोड़ 2 साल में कितना बदल गईं सपना चौधरी, ये 10 तस्वीरें हैं सबूत

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भूकंप ने पीओके में मचाई तबाही
Jammu

पीओके का भूकंप के बाद कुछ ऐसा है हाल, अबतक 37 लोगों की मौत, देखिए त्रासदी की तस्वीरें

25 सितंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

ICC ने जारी की नई टी-20 रैंकिंग, टॉप-10 में सिर्फ दो भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को जगह

25 सितंबर 2019

RRB Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Junior Engineer and DMS Vacancy sarkari naukri
Government Jobs

RRB 2019: रेलवे में जेई समेत अन्य पदों पर नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, करें आवेदन

25 सितंबर 2019

How to link aadhaar with PAN
Tip of the Day

30 सितंबर से पहले आधार-पैन नहीं किया लिंक तो हो जाएगा रद्द, SMS से ऐसे करें लिंक

25 सितंबर 2019

dev anand
Bollywood

देव आनंद का असली नाम नहीं जानते होंगे आप, शूटिंग के बीच हीरोइन से कर ली थी शादी

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

kejriwal and manoj tiwari
Delhi NCR

एनआरसी पर केजरीवाल की चुटकी के बाद भड़के मनोज तिवारी, बोले- मानसिक संतुलन खो बैठे हैं सीएम

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बुधवार को किरायेदारों के लिए मीटर योजना का एलान किया। यह एलान उन्होंने एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में किया और इसके अंत में उनसे एक ऐसा सवाल पूछा गया जो इस समय पूरे देश में चर्चा का विषय है

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kejriwal announce Huge Relief for all Renters in Delhi pre paid meter scheme for tenants
Delhi NCR

मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, अब किरायेदार भी लगवा सकेंगे अपना मीटर

25 सितंबर 2019

राम स्वरूप
Delhi NCR

मोची नहीं, अब चर्म चिकित्सक बन गए हैं राम स्वरुप, पढ़िए कैसे बदली एक आम इंसान की पहचान

25 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में भारी तबाही
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में महसूस किए गए तेज भूकंप के झटके, पीओके में भारी तबाही

24 सितंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

एम्स से डिस्चार्ज की गई उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, परिवार को दिल्ली में रुकने के निर्देश

25 सितंबर 2019

बुलंदशहर हिंसा का मुख्य आरोपी योगेश गिरफ्तार(इनसेट में)
Prayagraj

बुलंदशहर हिंसा: सब इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध की हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी योगेश को मिली हाईकोर्ट से जमानत

26 सितंबर 2019

एसएसओ लक्ष्मी सिंह चौहान
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः एटीएम लूट के मामले में बदमाशों से मिले थे एक करोड़ दिखाए 30 लाख, एसएचओ सहित सात सस्पेंड

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आज से दिल्ली में पुलिस की मदद के लिए 100 नहीं 112 नंबर करें डायल

25 सितंबर 2019

घायल पत्रकार
Delhi NCR

महिला पत्रकार से झपटमारी मामले में नया मोड़, सीसीटीवी में दिखे आरोपी, तीन पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड

25 सितंबर 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: येलो लाइन पर मेट्रो सेवा घंटे भर रही प्रभावित, यात्री बेहाल

25 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इस बिजनेसवुमन को सहारा देने पहुंची किंग खान की पत्नी गौरी खान, सालगिरह पर किया सेलिब्रेशन

कला के क्षेत्र में पिछले कई सालों से काम कर रही हैं फिल्मी जगत के बादाशाह शाहरुख खान की पत्नी गौरी खान। गौरी खान हर दम नए कलाकारों को प्रोत्साहित करती हैं।

25 सितंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:15

एक ऐसा किला जिसे अंग्रेज तो क्या मुगल भी नहीं भेद पाए

25 सितंबर 2019

ट्रिपल आईटी 3:38

ये स्पेशल ड्रोन कैमरा है किसानों के लिए खास, अब किसानों की खेती बर्बाद होने से बचाएगा देसी ड्रोन

25 सितंबर 2019

आईआरसीटीसी 1:52

30 सितंबर को आएगा आईआरसीटीसी का आईपीओ, बाजार से 645 करोड़ रुपये जुटाने का लक्ष्य

25 सितंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:35

एक राजा जिनकी थी 365 पत्नियां और बेहद अजबोगरीब शौक

25 सितंबर 2019

Related

मृत व्यापारी अमित सेठ
Delhi NCR

घर से निकलते ही कपड़ा व्यापारी को दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूना, पुलिस में मचा हड़कंप

25 सितंबर 2019

2
Delhi NCR

नया कानून बना परिवहन विभाग के गले की फांस, इस महीने नहीं कटा एक भी चालान

25 सितंबर 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Delhi NCR

गांधी परिवार चाहता था अमित शाह जेल में ही खत्म हो जाएं- स्वामी रामदेव

24 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः द्वारका में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को गोलियों से भूना, रंजिश का अंदेशा

25 सितंबर 2019

एम्स
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को एम्स से छुट्टी मिली, कोर्ट ने कहा परिवार दिल्ली में रहे

25 सितंबर 2019

delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भाजपा का जन जागरण अभियान आज से, नड्डा करेंगे शुरुआत

25 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited