#WATCH | Delhi | Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena says, "A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene—specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar—it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken...Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point; the people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected..." विज्ञापन November 29, 2026

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

#WATCH | Delhi | Four dead after fire broke out at a house in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, reportedly sparked by an e-rickshaw charging point https://t.co/RWgB0xczPu — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

Delhi: Four people died and two others were injured after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging point in Vishwas Nagar, under the Farsh Bazar police station area of Shahdara district, around 4 am. Six people were sleeping at the site when the fire broke out. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The injured were taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. — IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2026

शाहदरा के पुलिस उपायुक्त राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा ने बताया कि पुलिस स्टेशन को आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। मौके पर, खास तौर पर विश्वास नगर की गली नंबर 11 में, पहुंचने पर पता चला कि वहां आग लगी थी। इस घटना में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि दो अन्य लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उनकी हालत अभी स्थिर है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। शुरुआती जांच से लगता है कि आग ई-रिक्शा चार्जिंग पॉइंट से शुरू हुई थी। पहली मंजिल पर सो रहे लोग इसकी चपेट में आ गए।शाहदरा जिले के फर्श बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत विश्वास नगर में, सुबह करीब 4 बजे एक ई-रिक्शा चार्जिंग पॉइंट पर आग लगने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य घायल हो गए। आग लगने के समय वहां छह लोग सो रहे थे। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग पर काबू पाया। घायलों को सफदरजंग अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पुलिस ने आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच शुरू कर दी है।