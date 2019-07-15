शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में खराब मौसम के कारण दो विमान लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट किए गए डायवर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 08:35 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : डेमो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में खराब मौसम के कारण सोमवार को दो विमानों को लखनऊ हवाई अड्डे की ओर डायवर्ट कर दिया गया। गौरतलब हो दिल्ली में सोमवार दोपहर बाद आसमान में काले बादल छाने से दिन में अंधेरा छा गया। वहीं तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश भी होने लगी। इस चलते दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट की ओर आने वाले दो विमानों को संकेत भेजकर लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट डायवर्ट किया गया।
bad weather delhi flight divert flight airlines
