दिल्ली हिंसा: आतंकी दंपती के बाद पीएफआई सदस्य दानिश अली गिरफ्तार, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

दिल्ली के जामिया नगर इलाके से आईएस आतंकी संगठन से जुड़े दंपती को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद सोमवार को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने दानिश अली नाम के एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। दानिश अली को पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएफआई) का सदस्य बताया जा रहा है।

Delhi Police: "Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Danish, a member of PFI (Popular Front of India), for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests." More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SNtQca7JWM