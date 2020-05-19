शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली हिंसाः आरोपी शाहरुख की जमानत याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा पुलिस से जवाब

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 04:29 PM IST
आरोपी शाहरुख
आरोपी शाहरुख - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली हिंसा में ओपन फायर करने वाले शाहरुख की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस से जवाब मांगा है। हाल ही में निचली अदालत ने शाहरुख की जमानत याचिका ठुकरा दी थी। इसके बाद उसने हाईकोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर की है।
बता दें कि उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली में तीन दिन तक हुई हिंसा के दौरान 24 फरवरी को शाहरुख ने दिल्ली पुलिस के एक जवान पर पिस्तौल तान दी थी और ओपन फायर भी किया था।
delhi violence delhi high court delhi police

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
