दिल्ली हिंसा और आईबी इंस्पेक्टर के हत्यारोपी पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन की जमानत याचिका खारिज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 12:04 PM IST
Tahir Hussain
Tahir Hussain - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की कड़कड़डूमा अदालत ने आप से निष्कासित पार्षद और दिल्ली में फरवरी में हुई हिंसा के आरोपी ताहिर हुसैन की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है। ताहिर हुसैन आईबी के इंस्पेक्टर अंकित शर्मा की हत्या मामले में भी मुख्य आरोपी हैं।
कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट में पुलिस ने ताहिर हुसैन की जमानत याचिका का विरोध किया और मामले में मुख्य आरोपी होने के कारण अदालत ने ताहिर को जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया।
 
 
delhi violence tahir hussain ib officer ankit sharma

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

