Delhi Election 2020: चुनाव प्रचार का आखिरी दिन आज, मैदान में सभी पार्टियों ने झोंकी ताकत

LiveDelhi Election 2020: चुनाव प्रचार का आखिरी दिन आज, मैदान में सभी पार्टियों ने झोंकी ताकत
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Seemapuri constituency. LJP chief Chirag Paswan and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also present. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/d9JLDt3bp9— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020
Delhi High Court issues notice to Election Commission & others on BJP leader Yoginder Chandolia's plea against Vishesh Ravi, AAP candidate from Karol Bagh seat, over alleged concealment of facts in the latter's nomination paper to EC. High Court to hear the matter on February 7. pic.twitter.com/PNue3ORKK8— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020
8 फरवरी को दिल्ली वाले केजरीवाल को सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का सबूत देंगे— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
ट्रस्ट का गठन होने के बाद से ही मंदिर आंदोलन से जुड़े रहे संतों के बीच घमासान शुरू हो गया है। उन्होंने श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के स्वरूप का विरोध शुरू कर दिया है।
6 फरवरी 2020