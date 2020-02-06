शहर चुनें



Delhi Election 2020: चुनाव प्रचार का आखिरी दिन आज, मैदान में सभी पार्टियों ने झोंकी ताकत

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 12:44 PM IST
delhi vidhan sabha election 2020 live updates AAP Congress BJP campaign news
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हो चुकी हैं। पार्टियों और उम्मीदवारों ने कमर कस ली है। आज चुनाव प्रचार का आखिरी दिन है। आज शाम पांच बजे के बाद से सियासी हलचल की सभी रैलियां और जनसभाएं थम जाएंगी। ऐसे में चुनाव की हर खबर से अपडेट रहना आपके लिए जरूरी है। यहां एक साथ पढ़ें दिल्ली चुनाव से संबंधित हर खबर-
लाइव अपडेट

12:42 PM, 06-Feb-2020

भाजपा के लिए सनी देओल का प्रचार

उत्तम नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रचार के लिए फिल्म अभिनेता और भाजपा सांसद सनी देओल भी रोड शो करने पहुंचे।

12:39 PM, 06-Feb-2020

सीमापुरी में अमित शाह का रोड शो

चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने सीमापुरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में प्रचार किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान और भाजपा के दिल्ली प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी भी मौजूद रहे।
12:37 PM, 06-Feb-2020

चुनाव आयोग को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने कथित तौर पर शैक्षिक योग्यताएं छिपाने के लिए आप उम्मीदवार विशेष रवि का नामांकन खारिज किए जाने की मांग वाली याचिका पर निर्वाचन आयोग से जवाब मांगा। मामले पर अगली सुनवाई कल होगी। रवि के खिलाफ भाजपा नेता योगेंद्र चंदोलिया ने याचिका दायर की थी।
12:16 PM, 06-Feb-2020

कपिल मिश्रा ने ट्वीट कर 'आप' पर साधा निशाना

भाजपा प्रत्याशी कपिल मिश्रा ने गुरुवार को एक बार फिर आम आदमी पार्टी पर हमला करते हुए ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली वाले केजरीवाल को सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का सबूत देंगे।
11:26 AM, 06-Feb-2020

शिवराज सिंह चौहान भी पहुंचेंगे दिल्ली

आज दिल्ली के करावलनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान भी भाजपा के लिए चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे। यहां से मोहन सिंह बिष्ट भाजपा के उम्मीदवार हैं।
11:12 AM, 06-Feb-2020

LIVE: सीमापुरी में अमित शाह और उत्तम नगर में सनी देओल का रोड शो, हर अपडेट

तिमारपुर में मनोज तिवारी का रोड शो

चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन भाजपा के दिल्ली प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने तिमारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोड शो कर जनता को संबोधित किया।
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission






