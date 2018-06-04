शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः UPSC की परीक्षा में देर से पहुंचा तो परीक्षक ने वापस लौटाया, तनाव में कर ली आत्महत्या

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 01:35 PM IST
संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) द्वारा आयोजित सिविल सर्विसेज की प्रारंभिक (प्री) परीक्षा रविवार(3 जून) को हुई जिसमें देशभर के लाखों छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी। हालांकि कई छात्र ऐसे भी रहे जो देर से पहुंचने की वजह से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाए।
ऐसा ही एक छात्र दिल्ली में भी था जिसे देर में पहुंचने की वजह से परीक्षा में बैठने नहीं दिया गया। इस बात से वह इतना आहत हुआ कि उसने राजेंद्र नगर में आत्महत्या कर ली।

पुलिस के अनुसार उन्हें शव के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है जिसमें मृतक ने परीक्षा न दे पाने को अपनी मौत का कारण लिखा है।

पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। शुरुआती जांच में तो पुलिस इस मामले को आत्महत्या का मान रही है लेकिन किसी नतीजे पर तब ही पहुंचेगी जब जांच पूरी हो जाएगी।
suicide upsc prelims exam 2018 upsc

