Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः दिन निकलते ही युवक की हत्या, बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 01:21 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Flickr
दिल्ली के कल्याणपुरी इलाके में आज सुबह-सुबह ही एक ऐसी वारदात हुई जिससे पूरे इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है। 
मंगलवार तड़के कल्याणपुरी में दो बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने एक 25 वर्षीय युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश फरार हो गए।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही और आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।


 
murder in delhi crime in delhi delhi police kalyanpuri
