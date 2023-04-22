Saket Court Firing Case: गोलीकांड मामले में कोर्ट ने आरोपी को एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा, जानें मामला

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली की साकेत कोर्ट ने गवाही के लिए आई महिला पर गोली चलाने वाले आरोपी कामेश्वर सिंह को एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। बीते दिन कोर्ट परिसर में आरोपी ने दिन दहाड़े वकीलों के बीच महिला पर एक के बाद एक चार गोलियां दागी थीं। फिलहाल, महिला अस्पताल में भर्ती है, जहां उसका इलाज जारी है।
Saket court firing case | Kameshwar Singh, the man who executed the incident of firing on a woman in Delhi's Saket court premises, has been sent to one day of police remand. He will again be produced in court.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
