शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi rajasthan armed constabulary jawan shoot himself died of injuries outside finance ministry

वित्त मंत्रालय के बाहर जवान ने खुद को मारी गोली, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 01:42 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : डेमो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली स्थित केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय के दफ्तर के बाहर उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गई जब एक राजस्थान आर्म्ड कांस्टेबुलरी के जवान ने खुद को गोली मार ली।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
घायल जवान को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। हालांकि अभी ये पता नहीं चल सका है कि उसने खुद को गोली क्यों मारी है।

बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक जवान का नाम जय नारायण था। वह लंबी छुट्टी के बाद आज ड्यूटी पर लौटा था। पुलिस का कहना है कि उसने नॉर्थ ब्लॉक के गेट पर खुद को गोली मारी।

पुलिस कह रही है कि उसने खुद को दो गोलियां मारीं। उसके शव के पास से दो खोके बरामद हुई हैं।
 


अपडेट जारी है...
 

Recommended

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, आंद्रे रसेल विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर

25 जून 2019

आंद्रे रसेल
सुनील एम्ब्रिस
आंद्रे रसेल
आंद्रे रसेल
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, आंद्रे रसेल विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर

25 जून 2019

कपिल देव (वर्ल्ड कप 1983)
Cricket News

36 साल पहले आज ही के दिन टीम इंडिया ने रचा था इतिहास, पढ़िए वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनने की कहानी

25 जून 2019

प्रताप चंद सारंगी
India News

क्या पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद कहने वालों को देश में जीने का अधिकार है?: केंद्रीय मंत्री सारंगी

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Bollywood

क्या सच में टाइगर श्रॉफ और दिशा पाटनी का हो गया ब्रेकअप, 3 साल से हैं रिलेशनशिप में

25 जून 2019

Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff
tiger shorff and disha patani
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
tiger shroff disha patani
Bollywood

क्या सच में टाइगर श्रॉफ और दिशा पाटनी का हो गया ब्रेकअप, 3 साल से हैं रिलेशनशिप में

25 जून 2019

Cricket News

चहल की आंद्रे रसेल को चेतावनी, मैच से पहले कहा- यह IPL नहीं World Cup है

24 जून 2019

युजवेंद्र चहल-आंद्रे रसेल
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल
Cricket News

चहल की आंद्रे रसेल को चेतावनी, मैच से पहले कहा- यह IPL नहीं World Cup है

24 जून 2019

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News

लोकसभा में जहरबुझे तीरों से पहले दिन महफिल लूट ले गए अधीर रंजन चौधरी

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
rajasthan armed constabulary suicide crime in delhi delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएएस केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा
Chandigarh

आईएएस केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा होंगी नई मुख्य सचिव, डीएस ढेसी 30 जून को होंगे रिटायर

25 जून 2019

किसान सम्मान निधि
Jharkhand

झारखंड के पांच लाख किसानों के खातों में सम्मान निधि के दो-दो हजार रुपये भेजे

25 जून 2019

income tax
Business

आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया 64,700 करोड़ का रिफंड, निर्मला सीतारमण ने लोकसभा में दी जानकारी

25 जून 2019

एस जयशंकर
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने प्राथमिकता पर ई पासपोर्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया 

25 जून 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

निशंक की ओवैसी को सलाह, शिक्षानीति का मसौदा पढ़ें फिर बोलें

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

दुनिया के लिए खतरा हैं परमाणु हथियार संपन्न देश, किसके पास कितने एटम बम

24 जून 2019

यात्रियों के बैग की तलाशी लेती हुई आरपीएफ
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले सुरक्षाबलों ने फिर खंगाला रेलवे स्टेशन, ट्रेनों व यात्री सामान की सघन जांच

25 जून 2019

'ट्री मैन' के नाम से चर्चित बांग्लादेश के अब्दुल बाजनदार
World

बांग्लादेश के ‘ट्री मैन’ दर्द से राहत पाने के लिए कटवाना चाहते हैं अपने हाथ

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

bjp leader shiv kumar murder accused aman yadav arrested from lucknow killed in 2017
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता शिव कुमार हत्याकांड का वांटेड आरोपी अमन गिरफ्तार, 2017 में हुई थी हत्या

नवंबर 2017 में ग्रेटर नोएडा में भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड के वांछित आरोपी अमन यादव को लखनऊ के कैसरबाग के एक होटल से गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
arrest
Delhi NCR

गोली मारने वाला टिक-टॉक सेलिब्रिटी दबोचा, अपराध शाखा के हत्थे चढ़ा

25 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

7वीं मंजिल से कूदकर 8वीं कक्षा की छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या

25 जून 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

जेपी नड्डा की मौजूदगी में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भाजपा में हुए शामिल

24 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः फिर बिगड़ी मुलायम सिंह की तबीयत, यशोदा अस्पताल में भर्ती, कल हो सकती है सर्जरी

24 जून 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भाजपा नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता की पत्नी को लूटा, शिकायत दर्ज

24 जून 2019

loot shimla
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः कैशियर और चालक से हथियार के बल पर 17 लाख की लूट, चार बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

25 जून 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

 दुकान में खींचकर नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, मोबाइल रिचार्ज कराने गई थी किशोरी

25 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बीच सड़क पर कार रोक फायरिंग करने के आरोप में डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार

25 जून 2019

Delhi high-court
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने जल प्रदूषण के दोषी फैक्टरी मालिक की सजा रखी बरकरार 

25 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

होमगार्ड ने रोका तो भाजपा सतीश खोड़ा नेता ने मारा थप्पड़, गाड़ी के बोनट पर चढ़ाकर घसीटा

रेवाड़ी में एक भाजपा नेता की गुंडागर्दी सामने आई है। गलत साइड से आ रहे नेता को जब होमगार्ड जवान ने रोका तो उसने गाड़ी के बोनट पर होमगार्ड को करीब 300 मीटर तक घसीटा।

25 जून 2019

बस हादसा 1:11

सफर पर निकली यात्री बस अचानक गिरी गहरी खाई में, 6 की मौत, कई घायल

25 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:06

सांसद मदन लाल सैनी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अमित शाह और राजनाथ सिंह, पीएम ने किया ट्वीट

25 जून 2019

छिपकली 1:29

हरियाणा के इस अस्पताल में निकली खतरनाक छिपकली, दहशत में आए इमरजेंसी वार्ड के मरीज

25 जून 2019

आरपीएफ जवान 1:24

वीडियो में देखें कैसे चलती ट्रेन से गिरे यात्री को RPF जवान ने बचाया

25 जून 2019

Related

demo pic
Delhi NCR

मनी ट्रांसफर करने वाले से 90 लाख की ठगी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

25 जून 2019

बारिश के बाद कई राज्यों में मौसम सुहाना हो गया है
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज बारिश संभव, मानसून की रफ्तार अब भी सुस्त

24 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले, देश की रक्षा तैयारियों के साथ कोई भी समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा

25 जून 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

 बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, बदला लेने के लिए रची साजिश

25 जून 2019

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय
Delhi NCR

डीयू में इस बार महज एक ट्रांसजेंडर ने किया आवेदन

25 जून 2019

delhi mehrauli husband stabbed wife and 3 kids to death admitted in note
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को चाकू से गोदा, लिखित नोट में कबूला जुर्म, गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.