शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi police special cell register case against constable for instigating violence post social media

दिल्ली पुलिस के कांस्टेबल ने सोशल मीडिया पर डाला भड़काऊ पोस्ट, स्पेशल सेल ने दर्ज किया केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 12:15 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने अपने ही एक कांस्टेबल पर कार्रवाई करते हुए एक केस दायर किया है। आरोपी कांस्टेबल का नाम सचिन है जिस पर स्पेशल ने हिंसा के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाते हुए केस दायर किया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दरअसल कांस्टेबल सचिन भाटी ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट किया था जो सिख समुदाय की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने वाला था। सचिन भाटी के इस पोस्ट से सिख समुदाय की भावनाएं भड़कने का अंदेशा था। यही वजह है कि पुलिस ने उन पर केस दर्ज किया है।

 

Recommended

shravan 2019
Festivals

Sawan 2019 : जानें कब-कब बनेंगे शिव से मनचाहा वरदान दिलाने वाले शुभ योग

18 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये 8 फिल्में पाकिस्तान में बैन, एक तो हाफिद सईद ने रिलीज होने नहीं दी

17 जुलाई 2019

films Banned In Pakistan
Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3
Phantom
ek tha tiger
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये 8 फिल्में पाकिस्तान में बैन, एक तो हाफिद सईद ने रिलीज होने नहीं दी

17 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

'भाभी जी घर पर..' के हप्पू सिंह हैं बेहद स्मार्ट, स्ट्रगल के दिनों में रेलवे स्टेशन पर सोना पड़ा था

17 जुलाई 2019

yogesh tripathi
yogesh tripathi
yogesh tripathi
हप्पू सिंह
Bollywood

'भाभी जी घर पर..' के हप्पू सिंह हैं बेहद स्मार्ट, स्ट्रगल के दिनों में रेलवे स्टेशन पर सोना पड़ा था

17 जुलाई 2019

IIM के स्टूडेंट्स को पीछे छोड़ आगे बढ़ रहे हैं इस कैंपस के छात्र, मिले 23 लाख के पैकेज
Doon Business School dehradun

IIM के स्टूडेंट्स को पीछे छोड़ आगे बढ़ रहे हैं इस कैंपस के छात्र, मिले 23 लाख के पैकेज
dtc bus dance
Delhi NCR

डीटीसी में 'तेरा आंख्या का यो काजल' पर डांस करते हुए लड़की का वीडियो वायरल, ड्राइवर निलंबित

18 जुलाई 2019

aaj ka rashifal today rashifal 18 July 2019 horoscope 18th of July month
Predictions

18 जुलाई राशिफल : देवगुरु बृहस्पति चमकाएंगे इन पांच राशियों का करियर और कारोबार, जानें अपना भी हाल

18 जुलाई 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

17 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
विज्ञापन
delhi police delhi police special cell
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Officers of Indian Navy
India News

नौसेना की ताकत बढ़ाएगी ये मिसाइल, भारत और इजरायल के बीच 345 करोड़ रुपये का रक्षा सौदा

18 जुलाई 2019

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट (File Photo)
India News

दिवाला कानून में सात सुधारों को मंजूरी, 150 किमी रेल लाइन निर्माण की स्वीकृति

18 जुलाई 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

लैंडफिल साइटों से कूड़ा हटाने को दिल्ली सरकार 250 करोड़ रुपये जमा करें: एनजीटी

18 जुलाई 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुलभूषण जाधव मामला: पाकिस्तान ने बोला झूठ पर झूठ, हर बार खुली पोल

17 जुलाई 2019

आतंकी सरगना हाफिज सईद
Pakistan

लश्कर मुखिया हाफिज सईद की कुंडली और कारनामों की पूरी कहानी जानिए

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
करगिल युद्ध
Jammu

ये हैं कारगिल जंग के 6 हीरो, जिन्होंने देश पर कुर्बान की थी जिंदगी, एक का बेटा बना लेफ्टिनेंट

17 जुलाई 2019

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है 'समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई'?

17 जुलाई 2019

jaaved jaaferi
Bollywood

जावेद जाफरी ने रामदेव के पतंजलि नमक का उड़ाया मजाक, यूजर ने कहा- 'साइंस पढ़ी है कभी?'

17 जुलाई 2019

Inequality with poverty must be decreased
Opinion

गरीबी के साथ असमानता भी घटे: 10 साल में देश के 27.1 करोड़ लोग गरीबी रेखा से बाहर आए

17 जुलाई 2019

बीजेपी एमपी रवि किशन
Bollywood

डांस करने पर पिता ने रवि किशन की बेल्ट से की थी पिटाई, पहली फिल्म से कमाए थे 5000 रुपये

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों के मकानों की होगी रजिस्ट्री

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कच्ची कॉलोनियों में रहने वाले लोगों के लिए बड़ी घोषणा करते हुए उन्हें बहुप्रतीक्षित सौगात दी है।

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
Delhi NCR

पति की मौत से दुखी महिला एकाउंटेंट चौथी मंजिल से कूदी, एनबीए में थी तैनात

18 जुलाई 2019

Rain
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: देर रात बारिश से गिरा तापमान, अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम रहेगा सुहाना

18 जुलाई 2019

encounter between Police and criminal one died in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में पुलिस और बदमाशों की मुठभेड़, एक लाख का ईनामी ढेर

18 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

भावुक पल: डीएमआरसी ने पोते को लौटाई दादा की आखिरी निशानी

17 जुलाई 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

लैंडफिल साइटों से कूड़ा हटाने को दिल्ली सरकार 250 करोड़ रुपये जमा करें: एनजीटी

18 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

आरोग्य कोष में 16 करोड़ का भ्रष्टाचार, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने दिल्ली सरकार पर लगाया आरोप

18 जुलाई 2019

Delhi University Admission 2019: fourth list Cut Off Admission Stop
Delhi NCR

डीयू : चौथी लिस्ट की दौड़ थमी, 64 हजार दाखिले, कुछ कॉलेजों में एससी/एसटी की सीटें खाली

18 जुलाई 2019

Iraqi citizen robbed of USD 30000 outside hospital in Noida
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: बदमाशों ने पुलिस बनकर इराकी नागरिक से लूटे 30 हजार डॉलर

17 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली और मेरठ के बीच चलेगी रैपिड ट्रेन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: रैपिड ट्रेन कॉरिडोर निर्माण ने पकड़ी गति, 2023 में पहली ट्रेन शुरू करने की है योजना

18 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अयोध्या जमीन विवाद पर एक और तारीख, अब 2 अगस्त को होगी ओपन कोर्ट में सुनवाई

अयोध्या जमीन विवाद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अहम फैसला दिया है। गुरुवार को मध्यस्थता कमेटी की रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संवैधानिक बेंच ने मध्यस्थता कमेटी को 31 जुलाई तक का समय दिया है.

18 जुलाई 2019

कुमारस्वामी 3:01

आज है कर्नाटक सरकार का शक्ति परीक्षण, पास होगी या फेल, तय करेंगे 15 बागी विधायक

18 जुलाई 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:37

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में पाकिस्तान को झटका, कुलभूषण जाधव की फांसी पर लगी रोक

17 जुलाई 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:13

यूपी में तीन कैदियों ने वैन में दो पुलिसवालों पर किया हमला, हादसे में दो सिपाहियों की मौत

17 जुलाई 2019

सावन 2:54

सावन के पहले दिन शुरू हुई कांवड़ यात्रा, सीएम योगी और डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद ने भी की पूजा

17 जुलाई 2019

Related

Manoj Tiwari
Delhi NCR

आप-कांग्रेस के नेता भाजपा में हुए शामिल, मनोज तिवारी ने किया स्वागत

17 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में राहत की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, दिन में छाया अंधेरा, झमाझम बारिश

15 जुलाई 2019

एंड्रयू डेनियल
Delhi NCR

नाइजीरियन नटवरलाल गुरुग्राम से गिरफ्तार, 6 माह से रह रहा था प्रेमिका के साथ

17 जुलाई 2019

Many buildings collapse in Delhi due to Negligence of municipal Corporation officials
Delhi NCR

अधिकारियों की लापरवाही राजधानी में मचा सकती है कोहराम, कई इमारतों के ढहने का खतरा

18 जुलाई 2019

चार बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

सूर्या गैंग का सरगना समेत चार ईनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, सिर पर था एक लाख तक का ईनाम

18 जुलाई 2019

बस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: गलत बस में बैठने पर चालक ने यात्री का हाथ तोड़ा 

17 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited