दिल्ली पुलिस ने हथियार तस्करी के सरगना को किया गिरफ्तार, मिले कई कारतूस

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the kingpin of an arms trafficking network, 2 semi-automatic pistols, one magazine and 10 live cartridges recovered from him.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 36-year-old drug supplier from Mumbai, in connection with a case of seizure of 7.50 kg heroin.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले कांग्रेस को राजधानी दिल्ली में बड़ा झटका लगा है। रविवार दोपहर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और चांदनी चौक के पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की मौजूदगी में आम आदमी पार्टी का दामन थाम लिया।
6 अक्टूबर 2019