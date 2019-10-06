शहर चुनें

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested kingpin

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हथियार तस्करी के सरगना को किया गिरफ्तार, मिले कई कारतूस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 04:06 PM IST
हथियार तस्कर गिरफ्तार (फाइल फोटो)
हथियार तस्कर गिरफ्तार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल ने एक हथियार तस्करी के सरगना को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके पास से दो अर्ध-स्वचालित पिस्तौल, एक मैगजीन और 10 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए गए हैं। 
वहीं दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल ने मुंबई से 36 वर्षीय ड्रग सप्लायर को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने युवक को जब्त किए गए 7.50 किलो हेरोइन मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। 





