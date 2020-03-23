दिल्ली में ढील के साथ कर्फ्यू लागू , जरूरी वस्तुओं और सेवाओं की आवाजाही के लिए भी कर्फ्यू पास आवश्यक

For movement of persons involved in essential goods and services the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters: MS Randhawa, Delhi PRO #COVID19 https://t.co/fup2GvlMIl— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020
For the movement of persons involved in the essential good and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district Police headquarters: Delhi Police #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/OxKdHuZIlT— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.