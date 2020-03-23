शहर चुनें


दिल्ली में ढील के साथ कर्फ्यू लागू , जरूरी वस्तुओं और सेवाओं की आवाजाही के लिए भी कर्फ्यू पास आवश्यक

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 09:50 PM IST
दिल्ली में कर्फ्यू
दिल्ली में कर्फ्यू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मंलवार से राजधानी दिल्ली में कर्फ्यू लागू होगा। हालांकि यह ढील के साथ लागू होगा। यानी लोगों को जरूरी सामान और काम के लिए छूट दी जाएगी। वहीं धारा 144 के उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ अब सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
दिल्ली पुलिस के पीआरओ एमएस रंधावा ने कहा कि दिल्ली में पड़ोसी राज्यों के साथ अंतरराज्यीय सीमाओं पर धारा 144 के उचित कार्यान्वयन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आवाजाही को छोड़कर पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि आवश्यक वस्तुओं और सेवाओं से जुड़े व्यक्तियों की आवाजाही के लिए उन्हें या संस्थान को  संबंधित केंद्रों से कर्फ्यू पास लेना होगा। एनसीआर के संस्थान जो आवश्यक वस्तुओं और सेवाओं से जुड़े हैं, वे कर्फ्यू पास के लिए केंद्रों पर आवेदन करें...
 

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जानकारी दी है कि मीडियाकर्मियों को कर्फ्यू पास की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी, वे अपना पहचान पत्र दिखाकर सीमा पार कर सकेंगे। 
