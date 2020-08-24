शहर चुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने हथियारों, नारकोटिक्स दवाओं का अवैध व्यापार करने वाले सिंडिकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 04:48 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : Social Media

दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा और दिल्ली में अवैध हथियारों, गोला-बारूद और मादक दवाओं का अवैध काम करने वाले सिंडिकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से दिल्ली पुलिस ने पांच 32 बोर की अत्याधुनिक पिस्टल, 10 जिंदा कारतूस, 15 किलो अफीम और एक कार बरामद की है। 
delhi police syndicate illicit arms narcotic drug uttar pradesh haryana delhi

