दिल्ली पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा अवैध हथियार तस्कर, 125 कारतूस बरामद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 08:25 PM IST
गिरफ्तार किया गया हथियार तस्कर
गिरफ्तार किया गया हथियार तस्कर - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंगलवार रात को एक अंतरराज्यीय अवैध हथियार तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया। उसके कब्जे से 125 कारतूस के साथ 13 अग्नि-आयुध जब्त किए गए हैं। 
पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि वह दिल्ली-एनसीआर के अपराधियों और गैंगस्टरों को हथियार सप्लाई करता है। साथ ही मेवात क्षेत्र में अवैध हथियार सप्लाई करने वालों को भी गोला-बारूद की आपूर्ति करता है।
delhi police crime in delhi delhi ncr news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

