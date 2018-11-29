शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस के एसीपी ने की खुदकुशी, पुलिस मुख्यालय की 10वीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 10:57 AM IST
प्रेम बल्लभ, एसीपी दिल्ली पुलिस
प्रेम बल्लभ, एसीपी दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय में गुरुवार सुबह उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब एक एसीपी ने हेडक्वार्टर की इमारत के 10वीं मंजिल से छलांग लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली।
एसीपी की पहचान प्रेम बल्लभ (55) के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। एसीपी प्रेम खुद कूदे या किसी ने उन्हें धक्का दिया पुलिस इस बात की छानबीन कर रही है।

6 महीने पहले ही एसीपी प्रेम बल्लभ को पुलिस मेडल से सम्मानित किया गया था। इससे पूर्व प्रेम बल्लभ क्राइम ब्रांच स्पेशल सेल व अन्य विभागों में तैनात रहे हैं। फिलहाल उनकी तैनाती पुलिस मुख्यालय के स्थापना विभाग(स्टाइलिशमेंट) में थी।

delhi police delhi police headquarters suicide
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

