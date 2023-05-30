Delhi Murder Case: नाबालिग पीड़िता के परिवार से मिले भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस, बोले- प्रधानमंत्री भी भावुक हो गए

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में एक 16 वर्षीय लड़की की उसके प्रेमी द्वारा बेरहमी से चाकू से गोदकर हत्या करने के मामले ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। घटना के सीसीटीवी फुटेज ने हर किसी का दिल दहला दिया। इस घटना को लेकर लोगों में गुस्सा देखने को मिल रहा है।
#WATCH | "...I have spoken with the Police...You will not be able to watch the complete video (of the crime) if you are a parent, you will not be able to sleep..," says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
"Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy...There were so many… https://t.co/lCQFvCuU7G pic.twitter.com/Y66ikujyQZ
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks on the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital
विज्ञापन
"It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our… pic.twitter.com/nRiONa8cjO— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed