Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM is warning the doctors & threatening hospitals

अपनी जान जोखिम में डालने वाले डॉक्टरों का अपमान कर रहे केजरीवाल: दिल्ली मेडिकल असोसिएशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 10:04 AM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के डॉक्टरों को धमकी भरे लहजे में चेतावनी देने को लेकर दिल्ली मेडिकल असोसिएशन ने रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की कड़ी निंदा की है। असोसिएशन ने कहा कि कोरोना मरीजों को भर्ती करने और उनकी जांच किए जाने को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने जिस तरह से डॉक्टरों को चेतावनी दी है और अस्पतालों को धमकी दे रहे हैं, उसकी हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। 
कोरोना महामारी के इस संकट काल में पिछले दो महीने से अपनी जान को जोखिम में डालकर मरीजों का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टरों के लिए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के शब्द बेहद अपमानजनक हैं। 
ऐसा लग रहा है कि उन्हें सजी दी जा रही है। असोसिएशन ने कहा कि उनके इन अथक प्रयासों की सराहना करने के बजाय दिल्ली सरकार हर रोज नए फरमान जारी कर रही है। इसके साथ ही असोसिएशन ने यह भी कहा कि सर गंगा राम अस्पताल पर एफआईआर दर्ज करना पूरी तरह से निंदनीय और संपूर्ण चिकित्सा बिरादरी के लिए मनोबल तोड़ने वाला कदम है।

delhi medical association dma arvind kejriwal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

