अपनी जान जोखिम में डालने वाले डॉक्टरों का अपमान कर रहे केजरीवाल: दिल्ली मेडिकल असोसिएशन

Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM is warning the doctors & threatening hospitals about #COVID19 patients' admissions&tests. FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing for the whole medical fraternity: Delhi Medical Association pic.twitter.com/SsirANUdVC— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
Doctors who're serving Delhi people tirelessly from last 2 months in this pandemic crisis, risking their lives feel insulted by way they're being treated.They're being— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
penalized&Govt instead of praising their efforts is issuing new Dictates(FARMAN) daily:Delhi Medical Association
