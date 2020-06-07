अपनी जान जोखिम में डालने वाले डॉक्टरों का अपमान कर रहे केजरीवाल: दिल्ली मेडिकल असोसिएशन

Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM is warning the doctors & threatening hospitals about #COVID19 patients' admissions&tests. FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing for the whole medical fraternity: Delhi Medical Association pic.twitter.com/SsirANUdVC

Doctors who're serving Delhi people tirelessly from last 2 months in this pandemic crisis, risking their lives feel insulted by way they're being treated.They're being

penalized&Govt instead of praising their efforts is issuing new Dictates(FARMAN) daily:Delhi Medical Association