शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi mayapuri shoe factory catches fire many fire tenders rushed to spot

दिल्ली: जूता फैक्टरी में आग लगने से मचा हड़कंप, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 06:09 PM IST
जूता फैक्टरी में लगी आग
जूता फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मायापुरी इलाके के एक जूता फैक्टरी में शनिवार शाम अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पंहुचीं और आग पर काबू पाने में जुट गई। 
विज्ञापन


 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Fire Shimla
Delhi NCR

एएसआई की पत्नी ने खुद को लगाई आग, 45 फीसदी झुलसी, बड़े कदम के पीछे ये है वजह

11 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 जनवरी 2020

Fire Shimla
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लिबर्टी सिनेमा के पास झुग्गियों में लगी आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

10 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
नोएडा के सेक्टर-24 स्थित इएसआई अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद मरीजों को बाहर जमीन पर लिटाना पड़ा।
Noida

ईएसआई अस्पताल के बेसमेंट में लगी आग, 236 मरीजों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया

10 जनवरी 2020

कामायनी में जयशंकर प्रसाद ने प्रकृति और मनुष्य के बीच के संतुलित संबंध का आधार समरसता को माना। यही भाव प्रकृति और व्यक्ति को जोड़ता है।
Blog

मनुष्य की लालसावादी मनोवृत्ति से चरमरा रहा प्रकृति और मानव का संबंध

9 जनवरी 2020

सूरत
National

सूरत में गैस सिलेंडर से भरे ट्रक में हुआ ब्लास्ट, आग की चपेट में आई स्कूल बस

9 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
delhi fire fire in delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ब्लैक होल ऑफ कलकत्ता
Bizarre News

ब्लैक होल ऑफ कलकत्ता: भारतीय इतिहास की रूह कंपा देने वाली एक खौफनाक घटना

11 जनवरी 2020

2019 top 25 best selling cars
Auto News

Alto ने Dzire से लिया बदला, बनी नंबर-1 कार, 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा बिकीं ये टॉप-25 कारें

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
ऋषभ पंत और उर्वशी रौतेला
Bollywood

ऋषभ पंत ने उर्वशी रौतेला को व्हाट्सएप पर किया ब्लॉक, जानें क्या है बड़ी वजह

11 जनवरी 2020

केएल राहुल, शिखर धवन
Cricket News

जीत के बावजूद बढ़ा 'विराट' सिरदर्द, क्यों कहा मैं किसी को एक-दूसरे के सामने खड़ा नहीं करता

11 जनवरी 2020

kannauj road accident
Kanpur

मासूम से कूदने के लिए कहते रहे लोग, वो बस में फंसी मां की तरफ करता रहा इशारा, धमाका हुआ और...

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
rashmi desai
Television

बिग बॉस में रश्मि देसाई के गेम पर पहली बार आया पूर्व पति नंदिश संधू का रिएक्शन, कह दी ये बात

11 जनवरी 2020

VODAFONE IDEA AIRTEL
Tech Diary

Airtel, वोडाफोन-idea ने फिर दिया झटका, इनकमिंग के लिए देने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

11 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

दीपिका की छपाक से आगे निकली अजय की तानाजी, जानें दोनों फिल्मों का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

11 जनवरी 2020

राहुल द्रविड़
Cricket News

शांतिप्रिय राहुल द्रविड़ को भी आता था गुस्सा, कभी फेंकी कुर्सी तो कभी लड़की पर निकाली भड़ास

11 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: कोर्ट से दोषियों को एक और बड़ा झटका, ये मौका भी हाथ से छूटा

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दीपिका पादुकोण
Delhi NCR

वकील को क्रेडिट का मामला, लग सकती है फिल्म छपाक पर रोक

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने फिल्म छपाक की रिलीज पर रोक लगा दी है। अदालत का आदेश है कि जब तक लक्ष्मी की वकील अपर्णा भट को फिल्म में क्रेडिट नहीं दिया जाता, तब तक फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हो सकती।

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
JNU
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा की जांच के लिए विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने गठित की पांच सदस्यीय टीम

11 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री विजयन के साथ आईशी घोष
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष आईशी घोष ने केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन से की मुलाकात

11 जनवरी 2020

आईजी आलोक सिंह और मंडलायुक्त अनीता मेश्राम घटनास्थल पर...
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः मंडलायुक्त-आईजी से मृतक की पत्नी ने पूछा, कब होगा खुलासा

11 जनवरी 2020

14 जनवरी को होगी क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन की सुनवाई
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषी विनय और मुकेश की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन पर 5 जजों की बेंच 14 जनवरी को करेगी सुनवाई

11 जनवरी 2020

अदालत
Delhi NCR

अंगदान नहीं कर पाएंगे निर्भया केस के चारों दोषी, कोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

10 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया की मां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: निर्भया की मां पर दांव लगाने को तैयार सियासी दल, टिकट देने की होड़

9 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में सीएम उम्मीदवार के नाम का एलान नहीं करेगी भाजपा, बिजली-पानी होगा पांच गुना सस्ता: सूत्र

10 जनवरी 2020

poster war
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू के अंदर और बाहर शुरू हुई पोस्टर वार, प्रॉक्टर और प्रोफेसर निशाने पर

11 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस के चुनावी अभियान में शशि थरूर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव : थरूर बोले, हिंसा के बावजूद मुख्यमंत्री बेफिक्र, जनता का क्या साथ देंगे

11 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

पीओके पर सेनाध्यक्ष मुकुंद नरवणे का बयान, संसद के आदेश पर होगी उचित कार्रवाई

भारतीय सेना के अध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे ने दिल्ली में पहली मीडिया कांफ्रेंस की। जिसमें उन्होंने आने वाले दिनों में सेना को लेकर अपनी दूरदर्शिता को साझा किया।

11 जनवरी 2020

कोच्चि 1:09

चंद सेकेंड में धराशायी हुई ये अवैध इमारत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया था आदेश

11 जनवरी 2020

चंद्र ग्रहण 1:05

चंद्र ग्रहण 2020: खतरनाक है 5 ग्रहों का महासंयोग, साल के इस चंद्र ग्रहण का पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव !

11 जनवरी 2020

प्लेन क्रैश 2:26

ईरान ने किया कुबूल, यूक्रेनी यात्री विमान बोइंग 737 को गलती से बनाया था निशाना

11 जनवरी 2020

चंद्रग्रहण 1:16

चंद्र ग्रहण 2020: केन्या में दिखा सुपर मून, लोगों ने शेयर की चंद्रग्रहण की तस्वीरें

11 जनवरी 2020

Related

भाजपा के वीडियो का दृश्य...
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः ट्विटर पर भी चल रही राजनीति की जंग

11 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः आईएस के तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, 26 जनवरी को कर सकते थे हमला

9 जनवरी 2020

शिकारियों ने नौ मोरनियों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः शिकारियों ने नौ मोरनियों की गला दबाकर की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

11 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
National

चंदे के एक-एक पैसे का हिसाब देने वाले केजरीवाल आज खुद क्यों छिपा रहे हैं वह जानकारी

11 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी सीएम केजरीवाल
India News

दिल्ली जीतने के लिए भाजपा को सिर्फ मोदी-शाह पर भरोसा, केजरीवाल के मुकाबले कोई नहीं

9 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: बिसरख कोतवाली प्रभारी पाठक समेत तीन चौकी इंचार्ज निलंबित, एक लाइन हाजिर

11 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited