मनीष सिसोदिया मानहानि मामला : हाईकोर्ट ने मनोज तिवारी और विजेंद्र गुप्ता की याचिका खारिज की 

Delhi High Court dismisses petitions of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, challenging trial court order issuing summons against them in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020
