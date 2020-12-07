शहर चुनें
दिल्ली:  उपराज्यपाल ने कोरोना टीकाकरण की तैयारियों की समीक्षा के लिए की बैठक 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 07:24 PM IST
उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर की समीक्षा बैठक
उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर की समीक्षा बैठक - फोटो : ANI

दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने सोमवार को कोरोना टीकाकरण के लिए तैयारियों की समीक्षा के लिए एक बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। बैठक में मुख्य सचिव, डीजीएचएस प्रकाश सिंह और सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के अतिरिक्त निदेशक भी मौजूद थे।  
