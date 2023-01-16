Delhi Kanjhawala Death Case: आरोपी आशुतोष की जमानत याचिका पर दिल्ली की रोहिणी कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

कंझावला हिट एंड ड्रैग केस में आरोपी आशुतोष भारद्वाज की जमानत याचिका पर रोहिणी कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। जमानत याचिका का विरोध करते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने तर्क दिया कि मामला गंभीर है और वे इस मामले में धारा 302 (हत्या) लगाने की प्रक्रिया में हैं।

Rohini court reserves the order on bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in Kanjhawala hit and drag case. While opposing the bail plea, Delhi police argued that the case is a serious one and they are in the process of invoking Section 302 (murder) in this case.