दिल्ली: ऑन कैमरा होटल ने कश्मीरी शख्स को रूम देने से किया मना, वीडियो वायरल

Impact of #KashmirFiles on ground.— Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) March 23, 2022
Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a kashmiri a Crime. @Nidhi @ndtv @TimesNow @vijaita @zoo_bear @kaushikrj6 @_sayema @alishan_jafri @_sayema @manojkjhadu @MahuaMoitra pic.twitter.com/x2q8A5fXpo
