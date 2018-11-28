दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने सभी दोषियों की सजा को बरकरार रखते हुए उन्हें आत्मसमर्पण करने का आदेश दिया है। इन दोषियों को कोर्ट ने साल 1996 में पांच-पांच साल की कैद की सजा सुनाई गई थी।
Delhi High court upholds the conviction of 88 people by the trial court in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area. pic.twitter.com/gEEDJbLUnr— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
28 नवंबर 2018