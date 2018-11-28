शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

1984 सिख दंगे : 22 साल बाद आया फैसला, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 88 लोगों की सजा रखी बरकरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 02:46 PM IST
sikh riots verdict
sikh riots verdict - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने 1984 के सिख दंगों निचली अदालत के फैसल को सुरक्षित रखा है। उच्च न्यायालय ने पूर्व दिल्ली के त्रिलोकपुरी इलाके में 1984 के सिख दंगों के सिलसिले में सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत द्वारा 88 लोगों की सजा को बरकरार रखा है।
  दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने सभी दोषियों की सजा को बरकरार रखते हुए उन्हें आत्मसमर्पण करने का आदेश दिया है। इन दोषियों को कोर्ट ने साल 1996 में पांच-पांच साल की कैद की सजा सुनाई गई थी।

इस सजा के खिलाफ कोर्ट में अपील की गई थी जिस पर फैसला आज 22 साल बाद आया है। मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने इस मामले में फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था।

मामले में सभी पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुनाया है। गौरतलब है कि 2 नवंबर 1984 को कर्फ्यू का उल्लंघन करके दोषियों पर हिंसा करने का आरोप लगा था। इस हिंसा में त्रिलोकपुरी इलाके में करीब 95 जानें गई थीं और करीब 100 घरों को आग के हवाले कर दिया गया था।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
cm kejriwal orders suspension of food commissioner after theft of ration from nangloi shop
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों का राशन हुआ चोरी, केजरीवाल ने फूड कमिश्नर को किया निलंबित

दिल्ली में राशन चोरी का बड़ा मामला सामने आने पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए खाद्य आयुक्त(फूड कमिश्नर) को निलंबित करने का आदेश दिया है।

28 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी ने कहा- जरूरत पड़ी तो राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए लाएंगे निजी बिल

28 नवंबर 2018

man arrested for taking live bullet with him when reach to meet cm kejriwal read all update
Delhi NCR

जेब में जिंदा कारतूस लेकर सीएम केजरीवाल से मिलने पहुंचा मौलवी, गिरफ्तार

27 नवंबर 2018

शहीद जवान बृजेश
Delhi NCR

यूपी: लेह लद्दाख आर्मी आयुध डिपो में हुआ विस्फोट, बुलंदशहर का जवान शहीद

28 नवंबर 2018

electronic cremation ground for dogs in delhis dwarka soon, know all about it
Delhi NCR

कुत्तों का भी रीति-रिवाज से होगा दाह संस्कार, द्वारका में नए विद्युत शव दाह गृह का निर्माण जल्द

28 नवंबर 2018

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने किया एलान, दिल्ली सरकार लागू करेगी पुरानी पेंशन

27 नवंबर 2018

जंगली जानवर
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा के नामी होटल के पास दिखा ये जंगली जानवर, मचा हड़कंप

27 नवंबर 2018

आईएएस रणबीर सिंह
Delhi NCR

रणबीर सिंह बने दिल्ली के नए मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी, 1991 बैच के हैं आईएएस

27 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में अभी संभव नहीं होगी कृत्रिम वर्षा, ये है बड़ी वजह

27 नवंबर 2018

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली का समर्थन करने रामलीला मैदान पहुंचे केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

रामलीला मैदान पहुंचकर बोले केजरीवाल- पुरानी पेंशन बहाली का विशेष सत्र में लाएंगे प्रस्ताव

26 नवंबर 2018

यकीन मानिए आपकी आइसक्रीम की दीवानगी को और बढ़ा देगा ये वीडियो

क्या आप आइसक्रीम के शौकीन हैं और अगर आइसक्रीम के स्वाद के साथ-साथ फन का भी मजा मिल जाए तो क्या कहना। तो चलिए आपको दिखाते हैं दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कौन दे रहा है ग्राहकों को ऐसी सर्विस।

27 नवंबर 2018

बुलेटिन 15:18

घूसखोर पुलिस वालों का वीडियो वायरल समेत देश-प्रदेश की बड़ी खबरें

26 नवंबर 2018

मनोज तिवारी 1:10

AAP पर बरसे मनोज तिवारी, बोले अमानतुल्लाह के खिलाफ लाएंगे विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस

24 नवंबर 2018

सिग्नेचर 0:46

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर हादसा, सेल्फी के चक्कर में दो की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:29

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

17 नवंबर 2018

builders
Delhi NCR

यमुना प्राधिकरण का फैसला, 40 फीसदी रकम जमा करने पर ही बिल्डरों को मिलेगी जमीन

28 नवंबर 2018

chandrashekhar ravan
Delhi NCR

सांप्रदायिक उन्माद की कोशिश है धर्म सभा, आज अयोध्या जाएंगे भीम आर्मी चीफ 'रावण'

26 नवंबर 2018

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर कटे 169 चालान, लोकल पुलिस, पीसीआर व ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर रही गश्त

27 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अंदर से बंद कमरे में लड़की के गले से बह रहा था खून, छत से लटकी थी लड़के की लाश

26 नवंबर 2018

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Delhi NCR

दो फाड़ में बंटी इनेलो, मां के विधानसभा क्षेत्र डबवाली से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं दुष्यंत चौटाला

27 नवंबर 2018

गिरफ्तार आतंकी
Delhi NCR

ISJK के 3 आतंकी गिरफ्तार दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल ने श्रीनगर से किया गिरफ्तार, ग्रेनेड और हथियार बरामद

25 नवंबर 2018

