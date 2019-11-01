शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ऑड-इवन स्कीम पर रोक लगाने से हाईकोर्ट का इनकार, कहा- अपनी मांग लेकर दिल्ली सरकार के पास जाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 12:13 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए 4 नवंबर से 15 नवंबर तक ऑड-इवन स्कीम लागू किया जाएगा, जिसे रोकने के लिए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में कई जनहित याचिकाएं डाली गई थीं। शुक्रवार को इन याचिकाओं को सुनने से हाईकोर्ट ने इनकार कर दिया। अदालत का याचिकाकर्ताओं से कहना है कि आप अपनी बात लेकर दिल्ली सरकार के पास जाइए।
वह जो उचित होगा कदम उठाएंगे। अगर वह आपकी बात नहीं सुनते या उस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करते तो हम दोबारा सुनवाई करेंगे। इसके साथ ही अदालत ने दिल्ली सरकार को इन याचिकाओं पर 5 नवंबर से पहले गौर करने को कहा है।

बता दें कि इन याचिकाओं में कुछ याचिकाएं सम-विषम को लागू होने से रोकने के लिए डाली गई थीं। वहीं कुछ याचिकाएं सीएनजी कारों को इस नियम से छूट न दिए जाने के खिलाफ थी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
