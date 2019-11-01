ऑड-इवन स्कीम पर रोक लगाने से हाईकोर्ट का इनकार, कहा- अपनी मांग लेकर दिल्ली सरकार के पास जाएं

Delhi High Court directs Delhi Government to consider the PILs filed against the #OddEven scheme as a representation and deal with it as per law, before 5th November. There were bunch of PILs raising questions on the scheme including the exclusion of CNG vehicles. pic.twitter.com/iwAyhbCFm2— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019
1 नवंबर 2019