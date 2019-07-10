शहर चुनें

Delhi HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking reduction in fares of Delhi metro

महिलाओं के लिए मुफ्त मेट्रो यात्रा का विरोध करने वाली याचिका खारिज, याचिकाकर्ता पर लगा जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 01:03 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने बुधवार को मेट्रो में महिलाओं के मुफ्त सफर का विरोध व दिल्ली मेट्रो के किराए में कटौती की मांग करने वाली याचिका की सुनवाई करने से मना कर दिया। इसके साथ ही बिना किसी कारण के याचिका दायर करने के लिए याचिकाकर्ता पर 10,000 रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया। 
याचिका में दिल्ली सरकार की महिलाओं के लिए मुफ्त मेट्रो यात्रा वाली प्रस्तावित योजना का भी विरोध किया गया था। इस पर अदालत ने कहा कि महिलाओं को किराए में छूट देना है या नहीं, यह फैसला सरकार लेगी।

delhi news new delhi news delhi metro news free ride for women delhi government delhi high court
