Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi HC directs Delhi Police to provide security to Italian woman over Sexual Assault case

दिल्ली: इतालवी महिला से दुष्कर्म और ठगी मामले में हाईकोर्ट सख्त, सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने का आदेश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 08:17 PM IST
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने गुरुवार को इतालवी (इटली) महिला से ठगी और दुष्कर्म मामले को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने का आदेश दिया है। साथ ही हाईकोर्ट ने मामला लंबित रहने तक महिला के वीजा की अवधि को बढ़ाने और फ्री में मेडिकल जांच कराने को कहा है। बता दें कि महिला ने योग प्रशिक्षक पर दुष्कर्म और ठकी का आरोप लगाया है जिसकी जांच चल रही है।  
