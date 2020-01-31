दिल्ली: इतालवी महिला से दुष्कर्म और ठगी मामले में हाईकोर्ट सख्त, सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने का आदेश जारी

Delhi HC directs Delhi Police to provide 24/7 security to an Italian woman, who has filed a rape&cheating case against a yoga instructor. HC also directs MEA to take steps&extended her visa till her case is pending in India.HC directs AIIMS to provide free medical treatment her. pic.twitter.com/x41wLegIY3— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी एक बार फिर रोक लग गई है। कोर्ट के अगले आदेश तक इन दरिंदों को फांसी नहीं दी सकती है।
31 जनवरी 2020