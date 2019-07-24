शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi gang pose as bses official extort money for settling electric bill busted 2 held

दिल्लीः बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी बनकर करते थे उगाही, गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 12:25 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने उगाही करने वाले गैंग का भंडाफोड़ किया
दिल्ली पुलिस ने उगाही करने वाले गैंग का भंडाफोड़ किया - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की नारकोटिक्स शाखा ने उगाही करने वाले एक गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए दो लोगों को हिरासत में लिया। यह गिरफ्तारियां मंगलवार को हुई थीं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस गिरोह के लोग खुद को बीएसईएस की विजिलेंस टीम का अधिकारी बताकर लगों से उनका बिजली बिल सेटल करने के नाम पर उगाही करते थे।

पुलिस ने इन्हें पकड़कर एक बड़े गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है और अब उसे उम्मीद है कि इनसे पूछताछ में कई मामलों का खुलासा हो सकता है।


 

Recommended

Bollywood

निक जोनस ने प्रियंका को समुद्र में दिया 'धक्का', सिगरेट पीने के बाद अब नई तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

23 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

निक जोनस ने प्रियंका को समुद्र में दिया 'धक्का', सिगरेट पीने के बाद अब नई तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

23 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

'जजमेंटल है क्या' समेत इन 6 फिल्मों में दिखा साइकोथ्रिलर, विलेन बन शाहरुख तो हीरो पर पड़े भारी

23 जुलाई 2019

Nawazuddi, kangana, shah rukh
Ghajini film poster
RAMAN RAGHAV
Game Over
Bollywood

'जजमेंटल है क्या' समेत इन 6 फिल्मों में दिखा साइकोथ्रिलर, विलेन बन शाहरुख तो हीरो पर पड़े भारी

23 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

राहुल बोस ने 5 स्टार होटल के कमरे में मंगाए दो केले, बिल देख उड़े होश

24 जुलाई 2019

rahul bose
राहुल बोस
rahul bose
rahul bose
Bollywood

राहुल बोस ने 5 स्टार होटल के कमरे में मंगाए दो केले, बिल देख उड़े होश

24 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
24 july 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

24 जुलाई राशिफल: चार राशियों को मिलेगा किस्मत का साथ, जानें बाकी के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार

24 जुलाई 2019

किशमिश के गत्तों में छिपाई गई थी हेरोइन
Chandigarh

200 करोड़ की हेरोइनः किशमिश से देश में घोला जा रहा नशे का जहर, तरीका देख पुलिस भी दंग

24 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव(फाइल फोटो)
India News

जब लोकसभा में रवि किशन ने खोली अखिलेश यादव की पोल, सदन में गूंज उठे ठहाके

23 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
crime in delhi delhi police extortion gang bses
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

वाजपेयी के समय कश्मीर मुद्दा सुलझाने के बेहद नजदीक थे भारत और पाकिस्तान: इमरान

24 जुलाई 2019

संसद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दो हफ्ते बढ़ सकता है संसद का वर्तमान सत्र, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भाजपा सांसदों को किया आगाह

24 जुलाई 2019

BJP involved in destabilising govts and horse trading Gehlot
Rajasthan

कर्नाटक के राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम पर बोले- गहलोत, आने वाले दिनों में भाजपा को भारी पड़ेगा यह खेल

24 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय गीत का दर्जा बढ़ाने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई टली

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इरा ग्रुप का भगोड़ा निदेशक गिरफ्तार, करोड़ों की ठगी का आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Chandrayaan 2 launched: Congress says ‘good time’ to remember Nehru, BJP hits back
India News

चंद्रयान-2 प्रक्षेपण: कांग्रेस ने कहा- नेहरू को याद करने का अच्छा समय, भाजपा बोली- राजनीति ना करें

23 जुलाई 2019

Pinky Roshan
Bollywood

सुपर 30 हिट होते ही डांस करने लगीं ऋतिक की मां, 16 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा वीडियो

23 जुलाई 2019

naseeruddin shah
Bollywood

मॉब लिंचिंग में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों से मिले नसीरुद्दीन शाह, बोले-साहस को मेरा सलाम

23 जुलाई 2019

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

13 करोड़ का बंगला खरीदने के बाद आलिया की शादी के बारे में नया खुलासा, रणबीर तो जानते होंगे

23 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

निक जोनस ने प्रियंका को समुद्र में दिया 'धक्का', सिगरेट पीने के बाद अब नई तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

23 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कैसोवरी
Delhi NCR

विश्व के सबसे खतरनाक पक्षी कैसोवरी की चिड़ियाघर में मौत

दिल्ली के चिड़ियाघर में करीब 20 साल से दर्शकों के आकर्षण केन्द्र रहे विश्व के सबसे खतरनाक और गुस्सैल पक्षियों में से एक कैसोवरी की मौत हो गई है। 

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
इसी पानी में डूबकर हुई छात्र की मौत
Delhi NCR

खाली मैदान में भरे बारिश के पानी में डूबकर नौवीं के छात्र की मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

delhi goons overtake car and shot driver to death in welcome area
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कार ओवरटेक कर बदमाशों ने बरसाईं गोलियां, चालक की मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

protein
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की 90 फीसदी आबादी में प्रोटीन की कमी, कमजोर हो रहीं मांसपेशियां

24 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट का फरमान, फार्म हाउस में नहीं चला सकते बैंक्वेट हॉल

24 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: देवर जमानत पर छूटा तो भाभी ने लगा दिया दुष्कर्म का आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इरा ग्रुप का भगोड़ा निदेशक गिरफ्तार, करोड़ों की ठगी का आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव से जेड प्लस सुरक्षा वापस लेगा केंद्र

23 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

गैस मास्क लगाकर लिफ्ट कंपनी के निदेशक ने की आत्महत्या

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

निधन से पहले शीला दीक्षित ने सोनिया गांधी को लिखी अंतिम चिट्ठी, कई वरिष्ठ नेता कटघरे में

23 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

सिनेमा के सदाबहार सितारे अब दिखेंगे आपके मोबाइल पर, सुनाएंगे सिनेमा के रोचक किस्से

जया प्रदा, कामिनी कौशल, मौसमी चैटर्जी, जितेंद्र कपूर, प्रेम चोपड़ा, पूनम ढिल्लन, सुभाष घई, जावेद अख्तर और कई कलाकार यहां नजर आए। लिविंग लेजेंड्स नाम की वेब सीरीज में ये कलाकार जल्द ही आपको अपने मोबाइल पर बीते दिनों की यादें साझा करते भी दिखाई देंगे।

24 जुलाई 2019

राजनाथ 2:18

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर मध्यस्थता स्वीकार नहीं- राजनाथ सिंह

24 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई 2:27

मुंबई में फिर आसमान से आफत की बारिश

24 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 1:43

SBI Clerk 2019 Prelims Result : ऐसे चेक करें अपना परिणाम

24 जुलाई 2019

मध्य प्रदेश 3:45

कर्नाटक के बाद कमलनाथ सरकार भाजपा के निशाने पर, शिवराज बोले, कांग्रेस में अंदरूनी मतभेद

24 जुलाई 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत, सिख दंगे में दोषी ठहराए गए 34 लोगों को मिली जमानत 

24 जुलाई 2019

जिम ट्रेनर गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आपत्तिजनक धार्मिक टिप्पणी करने के आरोप में जिम ट्रेनर गिरफ्तार  

24 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय गीत का दर्जा बढ़ाने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई टली

24 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के चिड़िया घर में आया सफेद बाघ
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चिड़ियाघर में लखनऊ से आया एक और विजय, अब होगी शादी

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

आइंस्टीन से तेज दिमाग वाली अनुष्का ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलने का समय मांगा

22 जुलाई 2019

हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी: पिकअप में कैंटर ने टक्कर मारी, शादी से लौट रहे नौ लोगों की मौत, 20 घायल   

22 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited