Delhi ›   Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः केशवपुरम की फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की 25 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 09:42 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के केशवपुरम इलाके की एक फैक्ट्री में सोमवार सुबह उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब उसमें भीषण आग लग गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और राहत व बचाव का कार्य जारी है।
घटना की भयावहता का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि आग बुझाने के लिए मौक पर फायर ब्रिगेड की 25 गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। हालांकि अभी ये पता नहीं चल सका है कि फैक्ट्री किस चीज की है।

आग किन कारणों से लगी इसका भी पता नहीं चल सका है। खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।


 

अमर उजाला

