दिल्ली: गाजीपुर बॉर्डर के पास बिजली घर में लगी आग, फायर टेंडर ने पाया काबू 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 08:58 PM IST
आग को काबू करता दमकल विभाग कर्मी
आग को काबू करता दमकल विभाग कर्मी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर के नजदीक बिजली घर में आग लगने के बाद फायर टेंडर ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया। पुलिस ने बताया कि हो सकता है किसी ने बीड़ी, सिगरेट पीकर यहां सूखी घास पर फेंक दी हो, उसी वजह से आग लग गई। आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है, दिक्कत की कोई बात नहीं है।
