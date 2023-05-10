Delhi Fire: निजामुद्दीन के पास झुग्गियों में लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की 6 गाड़ियां मौके पर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली में आग लगने की खबर सामने आई है। डीपीएस मथुरा रोड के पास बनी झुग्गी में आग लग गई है। दिल्ली दमकल विभाग ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि निजामुद्दीन पुलिस स्टेशन के पास और डीपीएस मथुरा रोड के पीछे झुग्गी में आग लगने की खबर 5 बजकर 03 मिनट पर मिली थी। सूचना मिलने के बाद 6 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। अब स्थिति कंट्रोल में है। खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी भी तरह के नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
Delhi | A fire call was received at 5:03 pm at a Jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road, Near Nizamuddin Police Station. Six fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire is under control now. No injuries reported so far: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/jL5icKwXIa— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
