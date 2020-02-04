शाहीन बाग में गोली चलाने वाला निकला 'आप' कार्यकर्ता, संजय सिंह और आतिशी ने ज्वाइन कराई थी पार्टी!

Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
Sanjay Singh, AAP: Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos & conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means? https://t.co/Cx0eXtfDXB pic.twitter.com/OdCgSYIum2— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch on Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1: We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he & his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019. https://t.co/NNxIvfTuox pic.twitter.com/7Rw9wfxzXb— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदान को कुछ ही दिन बाकी रह गए हैं। ऐसे में तमाम दल जोर-शोर से प्रचार में जुटे हैं और घोषणापत्र जारी कर रहे हैं।
4 फरवरी 2020