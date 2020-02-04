शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग में गोली चलाने वाला निकला 'आप' कार्यकर्ता, संजय सिंह और आतिशी ने ज्वाइन कराई थी पार्टी!

Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 07:41 PM IST
कपिल गुर्जर के मोबाइल से बरामद हुईं तस्वीरें
कपिल गुर्जर के मोबाइल से बरामद हुईं तस्वीरें - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ शाहीन बाग में चल रहे प्रदर्शन में एक फरवरी को गोली चलाने वाले कपिल गुर्जर के मामले में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। क्राइम ब्रांच ने आरोपी कपिल के मोबाइल से कुछ तस्वीरें बरामद की हैं। मिली तस्वीरों से पता चलता है कि कपिल आम आदमी पार्टी का कार्यकर्ता है। कपिल कुछ लोगों के साथ आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल हुआ था। इन तस्वीरों में आप पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता आतिशी और राज्य सभा सांसद संजय कुमार भी नजर आ रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कपिल करीब एक साल पहले अपने पिता और अन्य सथियों के साथ आप में शामिल हुआ था।  
वहीं, आप में शामिल होते कपिल की तस्वीर सामने आने के बाद आप नेता संजय सिंह का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने भाजपा को निशान पर लेते हुए कहा कि अमित शाह इस समय देश के गृहमंत्री हैं। चुनाव से ठीक पहले तस्वीर और षड्यंत्र सामने आए हैं। चुनाव में तीन से चार दिन बचे हैं। भाजपा इतनी गंदी राजनीति कर रही है जितनी वह कर सकती है। किसी के साथ एक तस्वीर होने का मतलब क्या है? 
 

इस मामले को लेकर क्राइम ब्रांच के डीसीपी राजेश देव ने कहा, "हम लोगों ने उसके फोन से फोटो बरामद की है। वहीं, कपिल ने कबूल किया है कि वह और उसके पिता ने जनवरी-फरवरी 2019 में आम आदमी पार्टी ज्वाइन की थी।" 
 
