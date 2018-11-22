Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says, "A special session of the Assembly will be held on Monday to discuss the attack on the CM & stand of the centre and Delhi police. Besides this issue, the deletion of 30 Lakh voters in Delhi, done by BJP along with EC, will also be discussed." pic.twitter.com/cKPlu2eEjr— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गुरुवार दिन में गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे। यहां पहुंचकर उन्होंने गंगा आरती की। योगी पश्चिमी यूपी के प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थल गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर मेले में शामिल होने वाले पहले मुख्यमंत्री हैं।
22 नवंबर 2018