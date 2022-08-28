Delhi Crime News: आजादपुर में महिला की हत्या के मामले में पांच गिरफ्तार, वारदात के बाद से फरार थे आरोपी

दिल्ली पुलिस ने थाना आदर्श नगर अंतर्गत केवल पार्क क्षेत्र आजादपुर में 23 वर्षीय महिला की हत्या के मामले में पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 302 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

Delhi | Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old woman in the Kewal Park area, Azadpur under PS Adarsh Nagar. A case under section 302 IPC has been registered.