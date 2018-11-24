शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi crime branch arrested 5 bangladeshi nationals of a gang after encounter in taimoor nagar

दिल्लीः क्राइम ब्रांच ने तैमूर नगर एनकाउंटर में पकड़े 5 बांग्लादेशी बदमाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 09:48 AM IST
delhi crime branch arrested 5 bangladeshi nationals of a gang after encounter in taimoor nagar
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के तैमूर नगर में बीती रात पुलिस और बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों के बीच हुए जबरदस्त मुठभेड़ में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है।
विज्ञापन
क्राइम ब्रांच के डिप्टी कमिश्नर राम गोपाल नायक ने बताया कि बीती रात पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच तैमूर नगर में मुठभेड़ हुई जिसमें एक गैंग के 5 बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया।

गिरफ्तार बदमाशों में दो घायल थे जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। गोपाल नायक ने जानकारी दी कि यह गैंग देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में लूट की वारदातों में शामिल था।


 

Recommended

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: हरमन ने की करियर की सबसे बड़ी भूल, मिताली राज को टीम से बाहर कर गंवाया सेमीफाइनल

23 नवंबर 2018

मिताली राज
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: हरमन ने की करियर की सबसे बड़ी भूल, मिताली राज को टीम से बाहर कर गंवाया सेमीफाइनल

23 नवंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: 'थप्पड़ कांड' पर श्रीसंथ का झूठ आया सामने, 5 साल पहले का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

23 नवंबर 2018

sreesanth
sreesanth
bigg boss 12
sreesanth
Television

बिग बॉस 12: 'थप्पड़ कांड' पर श्रीसंथ का झूठ आया सामने, 5 साल पहले का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: 3 महीने में ही विदेशी दुल्हन को घर ले आए राहुल महाजन, 18 साल छोटी पत्नी है बला की खूबसूरत

23 नवंबर 2018

rahul mahajan
rahul mahajan
rahul mahajan
rahul mahajan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 3 महीने में ही विदेशी दुल्हन को घर ले आए राहुल महाजन, 18 साल छोटी पत्नी है बला की खूबसूरत

23 नवंबर 2018

recruitment
Government Jobs

12वीं पास को मिल रहा है अधिकारी बनने का मौका, 40 हजार सैलरी के लिए सीधे करें आवेदन

23 नवंबर 2018

मूर्तियों को अंतिम रूप देते कारीगर।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: राम मंदिर के लिए चोरी-छिपे आकार ले रही मूर्तियां, बाहर से भी बुलाए जा रहे कारीगर

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

केबीसी 10: डेढ़ लाख जीतने के बाद इस कंटेस्टेंट ने गंवा दिया सब कुछ, इस वजह से हाथ आए चंद रुपये

23 नवंबर 2018

kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
Bollywood

केबीसी 10: डेढ़ लाख जीतने के बाद इस कंटेस्टेंट ने गंवा दिया सब कुछ, इस वजह से हाथ आए चंद रुपये

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
taimoor nagar crime in delhi delhi police encounter
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

95 year old German man charged as accessory to 36000 deaths at Nazi camp
Europe

95 वर्षीय जर्मन व्यक्ति को बनाया नाजी कैंप में 36 हजार लोगों की हत्या का आरोपी

24 नवंबर 2018

boom in hotel industry in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में आशीर्वाद समारोह और धर्मसभा को लेकर 25 तक सारे होटल बुक, बस्ती तक में जगह नहीं

23 नवंबर 2018

unicef
India News

गायिका नाहिद आफरीन को  यूनिसेफ ने बनाया यूथ एडवोकेट

24 नवंबर 2018

China is also against global E commerce laws about Data safety
Business

चीन भी डाटा सुरक्षा संबंधित वैश्विक ई-कॉमर्स नियमों के खिलाफ

24 नवंबर 2018

संबित पात्रा
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस मुस्लिमों को जोड़ो, हिंदुओं को तोड़ो की कर रही है राजनीति

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
driving licence
Auto News

जल्द ही नए ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस पर होगा क्यूआर कोड, नहीं रखनी पड़ेगी आरसी, प्रदूषण और बीमा के कागजात 

23 नवंबर 2018

कटनी में अमित शाह का रोड शो
Madhya Pradesh

अमित शाह ने कसा तंज, क्या राहुल बाबा ने कभी दो बैल भी जोते हैं? 

23 नवंबर 2018

जमीन अधिग्रहण (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

जैतापुर परमाणु ऊर्जा परियोजना : पूरी हुई भूमि अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया

24 नवंबर 2018

Lucknow police arrested BTech student and medical assistant
Lucknow

यूपी: बीटेक छात्र और मेडिकल असिस्टेंट ने 45 दिन में 57 बार में उड़ाए 16 लाख 27 हजार रुपये

24 नवंबर 2018

suicide crime
Gorakhpur

देवरिया में कोतवाली से 100 मीटर दूर बस मालिक की काट दी गर्दन, 20 मिनट बाद पहुंची पुलिस

24 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

naveen jaihind
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल की सभा आज, नवीन जयहिंद बोले- काले कपड़े पहनने वालों को भी मिलेगा प्रवेश

आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. नवीन जयहिंद ने शुक्रवार को सिविल लाइन में प्रेसवार्ता की। उन्होंने कहा, केजरीवाल की जनसभा में लोग काले कपड़े पहनकर आ सकते हैं, कोई मनाही नहीं है।

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर बड़ा हादसा, सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में दो बाइक सवार गिरे नीचे, मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे कैदी की तिहाड़ जेल में मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

विजय देव
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अंशु प्रकाश की जगह विजय देव बने नए मुख्य सचिव, रह चुके हैं मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी

23 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भीड़ ने 6 अफ्रीकी नागरिकों पर किया हमला, ये था बड़ा कारण

23 नवंबर 2018

hashimpura massacre
Delhi NCR

हाशिमपुरा कांडः 16 में से 4 दोषियों ने दिल्ली कोर्ट में किया आत्मसमर्पण, अन्य के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

22 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे सीएम योगी, उतारी गंगा की आरती, रचा इतिहास

22 नवंबर 2018

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

सोमवार को विधानसभा में बुलाया जाएगा विशेष सत्र, इन मुद्दों पर केंद्र सरकार से होगी चर्चा

22 नवंबर 2018

विजय देव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी विजय देव बने मुख्य सचिव

23 नवंबर 2018

HC seeks Centre AAP government reply on PIL over starvation deaths
Delhi NCR

भूख से मौत मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा मोदी और केजरीवाल सरकार से जवाब

23 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

AAP पर बरसे मनोज तिवारी, बोले अमानतुल्लाह के खिलाफ लाएंगे विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस

दिल्ली बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने कहा है कि वो AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान के खिलाफ लोकसभा में विशेषाधिकार के हनन का नोटिस लाएंगे।

24 नवंबर 2018

सिग्नेचर 0:46

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर हादसा, सेल्फी के चक्कर में दो की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:29

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

17 नवंबर 2018

सड़क दुर्घटना 1:06

राजधानी नई दिल्ली में एसयूवी ने कई वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

जवाहर लाल 2:37

इन महिलाओं के साथ अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में रहे नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2018

Related

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में बदमाश।
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: टेस्ट ड्राइव के बहाने कार लूटने वाला निकला पूर्व मिस्टर चंडीगढ़, गिरफ्तार

23 नवंबर 2018

केजरीवाल के चेंबर के बाहर पड़ी लाल मिर्च और आरोपी अनिल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल हमलाः मामूली बात से नाराज होकर पत्नी को पीटता था आरोपी, 2 साल पहले से था नाराज

22 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

fire
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट इंडिया की इमारत में लगी आग, 4 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर

22 नवंबर 2018

केजरीवाल और अंशू प्रकाश
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल-सिसोदिया की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने अंशु प्रकाश से मांगा जवाब

22 नवंबर 2018

bpharma student suicide
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः बीफार्मा के छात्र ने लगाई फांसी, कहीं कॉलेज का वो फोन तो नहीं है वजह

21 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.