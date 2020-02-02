शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग फायरिंग: दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर बोले- उसमें इतनी हिम्मत नहीं थी कि कुछ और कर सके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 11:01 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर अमूल्य पटनायक
दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर अमूल्य पटनायक - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ बीते करीब डेढ़ महीने से चल रहे प्रदर्शन को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर अमूल्य पटनायक का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने प्रदर्शनकारियों से अपील की है कि वह मुख्य मार्ग से हट जाएं। 
पटनायक ने शाहीन बाग फायरिंग मामले में कहा कि जो शख्स हथियार लेकर आया था उसमें इतनी हिम्मत नहीं थी कि कुछ और कर सके। एक दो घटना घटी हैं जो पृथक हैं। हम लोगों ने शाहीन बाग और धरना स्थल पर विस्तृत व्यवस्था की है। 
 

वहीं, उन्होंने दिल्ली में हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कहा कि मैं आश्वस्त कर दूं कि चुनाव को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने विस्तृत व्यवस्था की है। दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा 40,000 हजार स्टाफ और 19,000 होमगार्ड लगाए गए हैं। कुछ महीने पहले हम लोगों ने दिल्ली में लोकसभा चुनाव की जिम्मेदारियां बखूबी निभाई थी। 

पटनायक ने कहा कि सभी सीनियर अधिकारी सतर्क हैं। हमारी पुलिस कुछ संवेदनशील इलाकों में भी मौजूद हैं। हर रोज लोकल पुलिस, ट्रैफिक पुलिस और सुरक्षा यूनिट करीब 300 रैली पर करीब से नजर रख रही है। 
 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

