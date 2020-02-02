शाहीन बाग फायरिंग: दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर बोले- उसमें इतनी हिम्मत नहीं थी कि कुछ और कर सके

Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik:Due to Police deployment the persons who came there with arms didn't have the courage to do something more.One-two incidents did take place but they are isolated incidents. We have made elaborate arrangements at Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites. https://t.co/MfFpVPOqUp— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik: All our senior officers are on alert. Our Police are present in sensitive locations too. Everyday around 300 rallies take place which are closely monitored by local police, traffic police&security units. Arrangements are in order. https://t.co/sgs4UTiY7V— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली में चुनावी पारा चढ़ा हुआ है, सभी पार्टियों ने अपने घोषणापत्र जारी कर दिए हैं। अब चुनाव में कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं।
2 फरवरी 2020