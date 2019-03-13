शहर चुनें

पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस नेता नवीन जिंदल से कहा- लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने से पहले कोर्ट में हो पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 06:08 PM IST
नवीन जिंदल
नवीन जिंदल
ख़बर सुनें
कोल ब्लॉक घोटाला मामले में कांग्रेस नेता की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने बुधवार को कांग्रेस नेता नवीन जिंदल से कोर्ट ने कहा कि आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने से पहले कोर्ट में 30 जून से पहले पेश होना पड़ेगा।
delhi court congress leader naveen jindal lok sabha elections election 2019 elections
