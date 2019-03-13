Coal block scam case: Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted exemption from personal appearance to Congress leader Naveen Jindal till 30th June, to contest in forthcoming general elections (file pic) pic.twitter.com/s3EFB8i9xg— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल के लाख चाहने के बाद दिल्ली की लोकसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस से गठबंधन नहीं हो पाया। ऐसे में उन्होंने राहुल गांधी को हरियाणा में साथ चुनाव लड़ने का प्रस्ताव रख दिया।
13 मार्च 2019