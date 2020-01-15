भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर को मिली जमानत, शाहीन बाग जाने पर रोक

Daryaganj violence case: A Delhi Court grants bail to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Court has ordered him to not hold any protest in Delhi till February 16th. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGFAToEHUM— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म मामले में आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे भाजपा से निष्कासित विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर ने आज दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में तीस हजारी कोर्ट के फैसले को चुनौती दी है
15 जनवरी 2020