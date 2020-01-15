शहर चुनें

भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर को मिली जमानत, शाहीन बाग जाने पर रोक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 05:40 PM IST
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने दरियागंज हिंसा मामले में गिरफ्तार भीम आर्मी  के चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद को जमानत दे दी है। वहीं, कोर्ट ने आजाद को 16 फरवरी तक प्रदर्शन नहीं करने का आदेश जारी किया है। कोर्ट ने शाहीन बाग में चल रहे प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने पर भी रोक लगा दी है। 
chandrashekhar azad jama masjid delhi court delhi police
