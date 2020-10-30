शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Court dismissed a petition filed by JNU professor seeking registration of separate FIR in a case relating to attack on JNU campus 

कोर्ट ने जेएनयू प्रोफेसर की शिक्षकों और छात्रों पर हुए हमले में अलग एफआईआर की मांग वाली अर्जी की खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 04:19 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय के एक प्रोफेसर द्वारा लगाई गई अर्जी खारिज कर दी। प्रोफेसर ने मांग की थी कि 5 जनवरी को विश्वविद्यालय में शिक्षकों और छात्रों पर हुए हमले के मामले में अलग एफआईआर दर्ज की जाए। 
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi court petition jnu professor fir attack jnu campus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस व रोते बिलखते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

प्रेमी के भेजे सिंदूर को बहन ने मांग में सजाया, भाई ने मौत के घाट उतारा, बोला- 'अब जी सकेंगे इज्जत की जिंदगी'

30 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: पूछताछ में आरोपी तौसीफ ने बताया कि अगर अपहरण में होता कामयाब तो क्या करता आगे

30 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड में सनसनीखेज खुलासा, पत्नी ने सुपारी में वही रकम दी, जो पति ने उसे कार...

30 अक्टूबर 2020

गौतम किचलू, काजल अग्रवाल हल्दी समारोह
Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल की हल्दी सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, पीले रंग की ड्रेस में दिख रहीं बेहद खूबसूरत

30 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा का ढाबा घोटाला
India News

'बाबा का ढाबा' की मदद के नाम पर फर्जीवाड़े के आरोपों की क्या है सच्चाई, वीडियो बनाने वाले ने दिया जवाब

30 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
निकिता तोमर केस
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, आरोपी तौसीफ ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

30 अक्टूबर 2020

burger fraud
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन मंगाया 178 रुपये का बर्गर, खाते से कट गए 21,865 रुपये

30 अक्टूबर 2020

बुध मार्गी 2020
Astrology

3 नवंबर को बुध देव होंगे तुला राशि में मार्गी, जानें आपकी राशि पर प्रभाव

30 अक्टूबर 2020

समय शाह
Television

‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ के ‘गोगी’ को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, दर्ज कराई शिकायत

30 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांडः दो साल से नहीं था तौसीफ का कोई संपर्क, अचानक आया और मार दी गोली

30 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X