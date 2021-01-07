शहर चुनें
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने केंद्र सरकार से किया आग्रह, यूके की उड़ानों पर 31 जनवरी तक लगाएं प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 03:59 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गुरुवार को यूनाइटेड किंगडम (यूके) की उड़ाने शुरू करने को लेकर चिंता जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने प्रतिबंध हटाकर यूके की उड़ाने शुरू करने का फैसला लिया है। 
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि यूके में अभी कोरोना की स्थिति बहुत गंभीर है। इसके देखते हुए मैं केंद्र सरकार ने उड़ानों पर प्रतिबंध 31 जनवरी तक लगाने का आग्रह करता हूं। 

delhi ncr delhi delhi cm arvind kejriwal central government ban uk flights

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
