#DelhiChiefSecretary assault case: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Court had earlier granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in the case. (File Pic of Amanatullah Khan) pic.twitter.com/lzHFwLG6hM— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बाराबंकी के भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष अवधेश श्रीवास्तव के भतीजे समेत दो युवकों की सड़क दुर्घटना में दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। अहमदपुर टोल प्लाजा के पास किसी तेज रफ्तार वाहन की टक्कर से दोनों हादसे का शिकार हुए।
12 मार्च 2018