Delhi Chief Secretary case: Delhi HC grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामला: आप विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान को हाईकोर्ट से मिली जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 12:02 PM IST
Delhi Chief Secretary case: Delhi HC grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव के साथ हुई मारपीट के मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान को जमानत मिल गई है। 
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश के साथ हुई मारपीट के आरोपी आप विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने जमानत दी है। 21 फरवरी को अमानतुल्ला खान को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। उसके बाद से अमानतुल्ला खान जेल में थे।
इस मामले के दूसरे आरोपी आप विधायक प्रकाश जारवाल को हाईकोर्ट ने 9 मार्च को जमानत दी थी। साथ ही चेतावनी भी दी थी। अदालत ने जारवाल को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि यदि उनका फिर से इस तरह के मामले में नाम आया तो उनकी तुरंत जमानत रद्द कर दी जाएगी।

न्यायमूर्ति मुक्ता गुप्ता ने कहा कि यह गंभीर बात है कि विधायक पर पहले भी सरकारी कर्मचारी से मारपीट का आरोप है। अदालत जारवाल को 50 हजार के निजी मुचलके और एक अन्य जमानती पेश करने पर जमानत दी थी।

अदालत ने साथ ही दिल्ली सरकार को फटकार लगाते हुए कड़ी हिदायत दी है कि इस तरह की घटना दोबारा न हो और कानून का पालन हो। इसके अलावा आरोपी विधायक किसी तरह से भी जांच को प्रभावित नहीं करेंगे।
 

