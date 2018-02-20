दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव के साथ बदसलूकी मामलाः पढ़िए सरकार से लेकर विपक्ष तक किसने क्या कहा 

It clarifies how AAP is involved in malpractices & corruption. If something good happens Kejriwal & his MLAs take credit & if it's something bad onus falls on govt. Is tarah se haathapaai karna! Koi gundagardi hai kya?: Sandeep Dikshit,Congress on Delhi Chief Secy alleged assault pic.twitter.com/yyUJaSSiwr— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पीएनबी घोटाले को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर लगातार हमला कर रहे राहुल गांधी पर कैसरगंज से बीजेपी सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने निशाना साधा है।
20 फरवरी 2018