दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव के साथ बदसलूकी मामलाः पढ़िए सरकार से लेकर विपक्ष तक किसने क्या कहा 

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 01:13 PM IST
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशू प्रकाश के साथ बदसलूकी करने के आरोपी आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने अपना पक्ष रखते हुए सभी आरोपों को बेबुनियाद करार दिया है।
अमानतुल्लाह खान का कहना है कि सोमवार शाम को दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव को राशन कार्ड धारकों की समस्या पर बात करने को बुलाया गया था। मुख्य सचिव से पूछा गया कि पिछले महीने ढाई लाख राशन कार्ड धारकों को राशन क्यों नहीं मिला।

आखिर क्यों ढाई लाख राशन कार्ड धारकों को राशन पहुंचने में देरी हो रही है। अमानतुल्लाह खान का दावा है कि इस बात को सुनकर मुख्य सचिव बोले कि मैं आपको जवाबदेह नहीं हूं, मैं एलजी को जवाब दूंगा।

वहीं जब अमानतुल्लाह खान से पूछा गया कि क्या बैठक में विज्ञापन विवाद को लेकर भी कोई बात हुई तो वो बोले कि नहीं हमने केवल राशन की समस्या पर बात के लिए बुलाया था लेकिन मुख्य सचिव तेज आवाज में बातें करने लगे और बैठक छोड़कर चले गए। उनके बैठक से जाने की वजह से केजरीवाल काफी नाराज भी हुए।

हालांकि जब अमानतुल्लाह से पूछा गया कि क्या इस बात का कोई रिकॉर्ड है कि आपने राशन कार्ड के लिए मीटिंग बुलाई थी तो वो इस बात पर कोई जवाब नहीं दे सके।
विपक्ष क्या लगा रही आरोप
