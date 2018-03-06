शहर चुनें

मुख्य सचिव मामला: AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने दिल्ली HC में दायर की जमानत याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 03:18 PM IST
amanatullah khan - फोटो : himanshu soni
राजधानी दिल्ली में छिड़ी दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच मारपीट मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। बता दें कि आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान की तीस हजारी कोर्ट से जमानत याचिका खारिज होने के बाद उन्होंने दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने दिल्ली आई कोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर की है।
 


मालूम हो कि पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास पर हुई दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव और आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायकों के बीच कथित हाथापाई मामले में आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान और प्रकाश जारवाल को मामले में दोषी पा कर न्यायिक हिरासत में रखा था।

जिसके बाद दोनों ने जमानत याचिका दायर की थी। दायर की गई जमानत याचिका दिल्ली के तीस हजारी अदालत द्वारा खारिज कर दी गई थी। 
