सी एंड डी संयंत्र का उद्घाटन: सीएम केजरीवाल बोले- ये देश का सबसे बड़ा प्लांट, सबसे आधुनिक तकनीक ये बनाया

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a construction and demolition (C&D) plant, he says, "I am very happy as today in Burari the C&D plant has been inaugurated with the capacity of 2000 metric tonnes... In this plant with the help of debris, bricks and tiles will be… pic.twitter.com/h4nxX7tBoM— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed