दिल्ली के बुराड़ी में एक ही घर में 11 लोगों के शव मिले, इलाके में सनसनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Jul 2018 09:04 AM IST
Delhi Burari 11 bodies found in a house in suspected condition
उत्तरी दिल्ली के बुराड़ी से संदिग्ध हालत में एक घर से 11 लोगों के शव मिले हैं। इनमें 7 महिलाएं और 4 पुरुष के शव हैं। सभी शव के मुंह और आंखों पर पट्टी बंधी है। एक ही घर में 11 लोगों के शव मिलने से पूरे इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। मामले की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक दो परिवारों के कुल 11 लोग फांसी के फंदे पर लटके मिले। फिलहाल मामले की जांच चल रही है। पुलिस यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है कि मामला सामूहिक हत्या का है या लोगों ने खुदकुशी की है।
