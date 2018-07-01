उत्तरी दिल्ली के बुराड़ी से संदिग्ध हालत में एक घर से 11 लोगों के शव मिले हैं। इनमें 7 महिलाएं और 4 पुरुष के शव हैं। सभी शव के मुंह और आंखों पर पट्टी बंधी है। एक ही घर में 11 लोगों के शव मिलने से पूरे इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। मामले की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक दो परिवारों के कुल 11 लोग फांसी के फंदे पर लटके मिले। फिलहाल मामले की जांच चल रही है। पुलिस यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है कि मामला सामूहिक हत्या का है या लोगों ने खुदकुशी की है।

Bodies of 7 women and 4 men found at a house in #Delhi's Burari; Police present at the spot, investigation on.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018