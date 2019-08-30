शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi badli a part of three storied building collapsed one killed 2 seriously injured all updates

दिल्लीः तीन मंजिला इमारत का एक हिस्सा गिरने से एक की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 10:29 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के बादली थाना इलाके में शनिवार सुबह जीवन पार्क में तीन मंजिला इमारत का एक हिस्सा गिरा गया। इस हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई है जबकि दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग, पुलिस और डिजास्टर की टीमें मौक पर पहुंची हैं और राहत व बचाव कार्य जारी है।

बचाव टीमें मलबे में दबे लोगों को बाहर निकालने का काम कर रही हैं। हादसे में घायल लोगों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है।

 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ जेल में कैदी ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, हत्या के मामले में बंद था मृतक

30 अगस्त 2019

जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

तिरुमला मंदिर में हिंदू धर्म छोड़ने वाले कर्मचारी नहीं कर सकेंगे नौकरी, जगन सरकार का आदेश

30 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बच्चा चोरी की अफवाहः ट्रेन से लेकर सड़क तक इन पांच घटनाओं में सामने आया भीड़ का क्रूर चेहरा

30 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग ने गर्दन पर चाकू लगा सब्जी विक्रेता को लूटा, टमाटर की पेटी गिराकर दबोचा

30 अगस्त 2019

गायब छात्रा, स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
India News

चिन्मयानंद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई, आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा का कमरा सील

30 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दक्षिण दिल्ली में चार घंटे में दो युवकों की हत्या, मोटर चोरी का आरोप लगाने पर युवक को मार डाला 

30 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
building collapse building collapse in delhi delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनआरसी : जानिए क्यों और कैसे 31 अगस्त को लाखों लोगों से छिन जाएगी भारत की नागरिकता

30 अगस्त 2019

Apple iPhone, Amazon Echo production moving from China to India 
India News

ट्रेड वॉर : एपल-अमेजन का कारोबार चीन से आएगा भारत, बढ़ी उम्मीदें

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बिहार वायरल वीडियो
Bihar

बिहार: एके 47 राइफल लहराते युवक का वायरल हुआ वीडियो, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

30 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal and kailash vijayvargiya
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के बाद अब भाजपा नेता भी हुए भी हुए रानू मंडल के फैन, इस तरह की तारीफ

30 अगस्त 2019

परफ्यूम के डिब्बे में रखी मुद्रा।
Delhi NCR

परफ्यूम के डिब्बे में विदेशी मुद्रा लेकर दुबई जा रहा था, सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने दबोचा

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएस अपर्णा कुमार
Meerut

आईपीएस अपर्णा कुमार को राष्ट्रपति ने किया सम्मानित, सबसे ऊंचे पर्वत पर फहराया था तिरंगा

30 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

श्रीनगर: पारीमपोरा इलाके में आतंकवादियों ने की गोलाबारी, एक नागरिक की हत्या

30 अगस्त 2019

Sherlyn Chopra
Bollywood

शर्लिन चोपड़ा का फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर खुलासा, बोलीं- क्या शाहरुख की बेटी को अडल्ट फिल्म ऑफर करते?

30 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सीबीआई ने भेल की पूर्व डिप्टी मैनेजर को किया गिरफ्तार, भेजी गई जेल 

30 अगस्त 2019

चीन-पाकिस्तान
World

चीनी सेना ने कहा- चीन के शीर्ष जनरल की पाकिस्तान यात्रा बहुत सफल रही 

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

टोल बूथ पर महिला से मारपीट करता युवक।
Delhi NCR

महिला टोल कर्मी को पीटा, फ्री में जाना चाहता था आरोपी, 10 मिनट तक चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा

खेड़की दौला टोल प्लाजा पर महिला टोलकर्मी से मारपीट करने का मामला एक बार फिर सामने आया है।

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पहली से 5वीं कक्षा तक गणित का डर खत्म होगा, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने पाठ्यक्रम में ये किया शामिल

30 अगस्त 2019

परफ्यूम के डिब्बे में रखी मुद्रा।
Delhi NCR

परफ्यूम के डिब्बे में विदेशी मुद्रा लेकर दुबई जा रहा था, सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने दबोचा

30 अगस्त 2019

GIMS
Delhi NCR

एक्सक्लूसिव: जिम्स में इलाज के लिए कटेगी 50 रुपये की पर्ची, तीन महीने के लिए होगी वैध

30 अगस्त 2019

पांडव नगर में झपटमारी की घटना की सीसीटीवी फुटेज।
Delhi NCR

महिला के साथ झपटमारी का वीडियो वायरल, सीएम और डिप्टी सीएम ने किया ट्वीट

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

केरल के छात्र से ट्रेन में लूट, बच्चा चोर समझकर पीटा 

30 अगस्त 2019

जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव के निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार राघवेंद्र नहीं लड़ पाएंगे चुनाव
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू चुनाव: निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार राघवेंद्र मिश्रा की उम्मीदवारी रद्द, ये है आरोप

30 अगस्त 2019

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरियाणा
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस छोड़ने की खबरों के बीच हरियाणा के पूर्व सीएम हुड्डा ने की सोनिया गांधी से मुलाकात

29 अगस्त 2019

तेलंगाना एक्सप्रेस में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः प्याला स्टेशन के पास तेलंगाना एक्सप्रेस में लगी आग, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

29 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सीबीआई ने भेल की पूर्व डिप्टी मैनेजर को किया गिरफ्तार, भेजी गई जेल 

30 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

Tecno Spark Go UnBoxing: सिर्फ 5,499 रुपये है इस फोन की कीमत

स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड टेक्नो ने भारतीय बाजार में दो नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं जिनमें Tecno Spark Go और Tecno Spark 4 Air शामिल हैं। इन दोनों फोन की खासियतों की बात करें तो इनमें 6.1 इंच की वाटरड्रॉप नॉच डिस्प्ले है।

30 अगस्त 2019

विश्व रिकॉर्ड 3:44

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया गिनीज, गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

29 अगस्त 2019

Pathankot 1:21

पठानकोट एयरबेस पर तैनात होगा अपाचे एएच-64 ई, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन फिर भरेंगे उड़ान

29 अगस्त 2019

विराट कोहली 1:15

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में जीत के साथ विराट कोहली रच देंगे भारतीय क्रिकेट का नया इतिहास

29 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

देव आनंद की इन दो हीरोइनों ने मुंबई में दिखाए फैशन के जलवे, रेशमी साड़ियां पहनकर ढाया कहर

29 अगस्त 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑर्गेनिक खेती के नाम पर 80 लाख से अधिक की ठगी, 150 लोगों को शिकार बना कंपनी फरार

30 अगस्त 2019

सफदरगंज अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों के साथ हुई मारपीट
Delhi NCR

सफदरजंग अस्पताल में डॉक्टर से मारपीट, अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल की घोषणा

29 अगस्त 2019

राजरानी उर्फ तोपली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में 88 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला हेरोइन तस्करी में गिरफ्तार

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वेः इतनी तेज भागी कार कैमरे काट नहीं पाए चालान, 195 किमी प्रति घंटे की थी रफ्तार

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पुरुषों में प्रोस्टेट कैंसर का खतरा सबसे ज्यादा, करीब 26 हजार हर साल नए मामले

29 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली में गर्मी ने तोड़ा 10 साल का रिकॉर्ड
Delhi NCR

29 अगस्त को भी गर्मी ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, 10 साल बाद अगस्त में दूसरा सबसे गर्म दिन

29 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited