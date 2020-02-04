शहर चुनें

Live

Delhi Election 2020 LIVE: आज जारी होगा 'आप' का घोषणा पत्र, कांग्रेस के लिए रैली करने पहुंचेंगे राहुल

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 11:34 AM IST
Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates News Arvind Kejriwal AAP BJP Congress
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में अब कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं। सभी पार्टी के दिग्गजों ने मैदान में उतर कर अपने-अपने उम्मीदवारों का साहस बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया है। जनता के सामने वादों और योजनाओं की लिस्ट फिर से पढ़ी जा रही है। ऐसे में आपके लिए चुनाव से संबंधित हर खबर महत्वपूर्ण है। यहां एक साथ पढ़ें दिल्ली के चुनावी घमासान की हर खबर-
 
लाइव अपडेट

11:30 AM, 04-Feb-2020

जाट वोटों पर निशाना साधेंगे मोदी

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में जाट वोटों पर निशाना साधने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी आज दिल्ली में रैली करेंगे। इस दौरान उनके साथ दुष्यंत चौटाला भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
10:50 AM, 04-Feb-2020

कपिल मिश्रा ने ट्वीट कर ओवैसी पर साधा निशाना

मंगलवार सुबह मॉडल टाउन से भाजपा उम्मीदवार कपिल मिश्रा ने ट्वीट किया कि केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे हैं, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगा। ये हमारी एकता की ताकत है। ऐसे ही एक रहना है। इकट्ठा रहना है। एक होकर वोट करना है। उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि हम सबकी एकता से 20 प्रतिशत वाली वोट बैंक की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी।
10:46 AM, 04-Feb-2020

रजौरी गार्डन में मनमोहन सिंह की रैली

कांग्रेस के लिए आज पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह रजौरी गार्डन में रैली कर जनता को संबोधित करेंगे। 
 
10:42 AM, 04-Feb-2020

राहुल की दो रैलियां आज

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए राहुल गांधी आज रैली करेंगे। राहुल शाम चार बजे जंगपुरा और छह बजे संगम विहार में रैली कर जनता को संबोधित करेंगे। इस दौरान पार्टी महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा भी उनके साथ रहेंगी। 
10:34 AM, 04-Feb-2020

LIVE: आज जारी होगा 'आप' का घोषणा पत्र, कांग्रेस के लिए रैली करेंगे राहुल

आप आज जारी करेगी घोषणा पत्र

आम आदमी पार्टी मंगलवार को दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी करेगी। इससे पहले भाजपा और कांग्रेस भी अपने-अपने मेनिफेस्टो जारी कर चुकी है।
 
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
होटल से कूदते लोग(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

होटल अर्पित पैलेस अग्रिकांड: हाईकोर्ट में दमकल विभाग बोला- जानकारी ना होने से गई थी 17 लोगों की जान

करोल बाग के होटल अर्पित पैलेस में आग से सुरक्षा के पर्याप्त प्रबंध थे लेकिन वहां पहुंचे लोगों को इसकी जानकारी नहीं थी। इस कारण वहां लगी आग में 17 लोगों की जान गई थी।

4 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंडः दुमका में ग्लाइडर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, इंजीनियर की मौत, पायलट घायल

4 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अमृतसर जेल ब्रेक: फरार कैदियों की तलाश में कई जगहों पर छापा, परिवार वालों से भी पूछताछ

4 फरवरी 2020

डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय
Agra

ऑनलाइन शिकायत सिस्टम फेल, विश्वविद्यालय की कमी का खामियाजा भुगत रहे छात्र

4 फरवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम
Delhi NCR

पीएफआई के नौ लोगों के संपर्क में था शरजील, पूछताछ में हुए कई खुलासे

4 फरवरी 2020

पूर्व राज्यपाल अजीज कुरैशी
Lucknow

सीएए : बिना अनुमति मार्च निकालने पर पूर्व राज्यपाल कुरैशी सहित आठ पर केस

4 फरवरी 2020

अस्पताल में मास्क लगाकर बैठे स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
Varanasi

चीन के कोरोना वायरस का अलर्ट वाराणसी में भी, अस्पतालों में विशेष सतर्कता

4 फरवरी 2020

फर्रुखाबाद में बच्चों के अपहरण का मामला
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबादः सुभाष के मोबाइल में झारखंड का बम बनाने का वीडियो मिला

4 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi

अब आप शाहीन बाग जाएंगे तो दिखाना होगा पहचान पत्र, वालेंटियर्स को सता रहा है ये डर!

3 फरवरी 2020

कड़कड़डूमा में पीएम मोदी की रैली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव : पीएम मोदी बोले- जामिया और शाहीन बाग संयोग नहीं, सौहार्द खंडित करने का प्रयोग

3 फरवरी 2020

Weather Update: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा दिल्ली एनसीआर, विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर से भी कम

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे एनसीआर में बुधवार को घना कोहरा छाया है। ट्रेनों की रफ्तार ब्रेक लग गया है। तो कई फ्लाइट्स डायवर्ट किए गए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

22 जनवरी 2020

न्यू ईयर 3:07

न्यू ईयर 2020 | दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जानिए कहां करें पार्टी, और कितना आएगा खर्च?

30 दिसंबर 2019

अनिल यादव 1:48

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:10

दिल्ली में जानलेवा बना वायु प्रदूषण, दिल्ली वालों को चेतावनी, 17 साल कम हो सकती है उम्र

22 नवंबर 2019

हेमा 1:11

दिल्ली प्रदूषण | सांसदो के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर सांसद हेमामालिनी का था ये रिएक्शन

20 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

चुनाव को लेकर निर्वाचन आयोग ने की समीक्षा बैठक, पुलिस को दिए निर्देश

4 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi

अब आप शाहीन बाग जाएंगे तो दिखाना होगा पहचान पत्र, वालेंटियर्स को सता रहा है ये डर!

3 फरवरी 2020

BJP MP Parvesh Verma
Delhi

आखिर इतना खिला-खिला सा क्यों है भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा का चेहरा, क्या बढ़ गए हैं नंबर!

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

20 साल में आपने बर्बादी देखी, अब दिल्ली में भाजपा का आना बहुत जरूरी है: मोदी

3 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Election 2020: भाजपा-कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र
Delhi NCR

भाजपा Vs कांग्रेस: घोषणापत्र में लगाई वादों की झड़ी, किसमें कितना दम?

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020ः कांग्रेस ने जारी किया मेनिफेस्टो
Delhi

अचानक आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा दोनों के लिए क्यों अहम हो गई है कांग्रेस, वजह कर देगी हैरान!

3 फरवरी 2020

