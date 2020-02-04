Delhi Election 2020 LIVE: आज जारी होगा 'आप' का घोषणा पत्र, कांग्रेस के लिए रैली करने पहुंचेंगे राहुल

LiveDelhi Election 2020 LIVE: आज जारी होगा 'आप' का घोषणा पत्र, कांग्रेस के लिए रैली करने पहुंचेंगे राहुल
Prime Minister Modi to share the stage with Dushyant Chautala in Delhi to woo Jat votes for BJP— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 4, 2020
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/dDYJBMDXh9 pic.twitter.com/xEVI3XYndi
केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे है, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगा— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2020
ये हमारी एकता की ताकत हैं। ऐसे ही एक रहना हैं। इकट्ठा रहना हैं। एक होकर वोट करना हैं।
हम सबकी एकता से "20% वाली वोट बैंक" की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी
Delhi: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh to address a public rally in Rajouri Garden, today. #DelhiElections2020 (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4UYGpd2Tnj— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to release their manifesto for #DelhiElections2020 today.— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
करोल बाग के होटल अर्पित पैलेस में आग से सुरक्षा के पर्याप्त प्रबंध थे लेकिन वहां पहुंचे लोगों को इसकी जानकारी नहीं थी। इस कारण वहां लगी आग में 17 लोगों की जान गई थी।
4 फरवरी 2020