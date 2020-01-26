शहर चुनें

Live

Delhi Elections 2020: दिल्ली में तेज हुई चुनावी सरगर्मी, घोंडा विधानसभा में अमित शाह का रोड शो

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 01:31 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 live updates AAP BJP Congress campaign news 
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर भी चुनावी सरगर्मी में किसी तरह की कमी नहीं आई है। ध्वजारोहण के बाद एक बार फिर चुनावी नारेबाजी और प्रचार प्रसार शुरू हो गया है। यहां आप पढ़ते रहें चुनाव संबंधी हर खबर की लाइव अपडेट-
 
लाइव अपडेट

01:16 PM, 26-Jan-2020

LIVE: दिल्ली में तेज हुई चुनावी सरगर्मी, घोंडा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में अमित शाह का रोड शो

घोंडा विधानसभा में अमित शाह का रोड शो
रविवार को गृहमंत्री अमित शाह घोंडा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोडशो करने पहुंचे। उस दौरान उनके साथ दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी भी रहे। घोंडा में भाजपा ने अजय महावत को खड़ा किया है।
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
