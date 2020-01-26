Delhi Elections 2020: दिल्ली में तेज हुई चुनावी सरगर्मी, घोंडा विधानसभा में अमित शाह का रोड शो

LiveDelhi Elections 2020: दिल्ली में तेज हुई चुनावी सरगर्मी, घोंडा विधानसभा में अमित शाह का रोड शो
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Gonda area, as a part of campaigning for #DelhiElections2020 . Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is also accompanying him. The party has fielded Ajay Mahawat as its candidate from the assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/jV6ohyGin3— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर हरियाणा में दो पुलिस अफसरों को राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक से नवाजा जाएगा।
26 जनवरी 2020