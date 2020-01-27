शहर चुनें

Live

Delhi Elections 2020: केजरीवाल पर नड्डा का हमला, बोले- वोट बैंक के लिए कर रहे देशद्रोहियों का समर्थन

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 10:59 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 live news of BJP Congress AAP updates
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर हलचल तेज है। सभी पार्टियों के प्रचार, प्रसार और रैलियों का दौर भी जारी है। पार्टियों और उम्मीदवारों ने मैदान में उतरने के लिए कमर कस ली है। ऐसे में दिल्ली की हर चुनावी हलचल से अपडेट रहने के लिए यहां पढ़ें पूरी खबर-
लाइव अपडेट

10:58 AM, 27-Jan-2020

30 जनवरी को सर्वदलीय बैठक

संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी द्वारा 30 जनवरी को संसद पुस्तकालय भवन में सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई गई है।

 
10:55 AM, 27-Jan-2020

नरेला में केजरीवाल का रोड शो

आठ फरवरी को होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर आज मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने नरेला में रोड शो किया। मालूम हो कि उन्होंने पहले ही कहा है कि वो कोई बड़ी रैली नहीं करेंगे, बल्कि केवल रोड शो से ही प्रचार करेंगे।
 
10:22 AM, 27-Jan-2020

LIVE: केजरीवाल पर जेपी नड्डा का हमला, बोले- वोट बैंक के लिए कर रहे देशद्रोहियों का समर्थन

केजरीवाल पर जेपी नड्डा का हमला

सोमवार को भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने केजरीवाल पर राष्ट्रवाद के मुद्दे को लेकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि कन्हैया कुमार और उमर खालिद दैसे लोगों ने जेएनयू में 'भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे' जैसे राष्ट्रविरोधी नारे लगाए। इसे लेकर कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों ने जांच पड़ताल की और जनवरी 2019 तक चार्जशीट दायर करने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली।

एजेंसी ने टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग के खिलाफ मुकदमा चलाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल से अनुमति मांगी, जो अबतक नहीं मिल पाई है। नड्डा ने कहा कि केजरीवाल को दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना चाहिए कि वो भारत को तोड़ने वालों का समर्थन क्यों कर रहे हैं। क्या इसलिए कि इन देशद्रोहियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई से उनके वोट बैंक को नुकसान होगा?
kotdwar : leopard attack old man, died
Dehradun

कोटद्वार: शादी से लौट रहे बुजुर्ग को गुलदार ने बनाया अपना शिकार, मौत

कोटद्वार के चौबट्टाखाल में देर रात शादी से घर लौट रहे एक बुजुर्ग को गुलदार ने अपना शिकार बना लिया।

27 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Agra

वृंदावन के होटल में बेहोश मिले दंपती, अस्पताल में महिला की मौत, पति की हालत गंभीर

27 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः केजरीवाल के तीन रोड शो के मुकाबले भाजपा की आज छह रैलियां

27 जनवरी 2020

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त बस
Moradabad

यूपी: अमरोहा में दर्दनाक हादसा, बस और पिकअप की टक्कर में दो की मौत, कई घायल

27 जनवरी 2020

चीन में अस्पताल कर्मचारी
Rajasthan

महाराष्ट्र के बाद राजस्थान और बिहार में कोरोनावायरस की दस्तक, चीन से लौटे छात्र अस्पताल में भर्ती

27 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Agra

टायर फटने से अनियंत्रित बोलेरो खाई में पलटी, पांच घायल, मची चीख पुकार

27 जनवरी 2020

कश्मीर में प्रीपेड मोबाइल और इंटरनेट बहाल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में मोबाइल फोन व इंटरनेट सेवाएं फिर हुईं शुरू

27 जनवरी 2020

Protest against CAA and NRC in Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: जबलपुर में सीएए के समर्थक और विरोधी भिड़े, बवाल के बाद इलाके में तनाव

26 जनवरी 2020

तिरंगा यात्रा में जमकर हुई मारपीट औऱ चले बम
Kanpur

कानपुर: गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर निकली तिरंगा यात्रा में फूटे बम, मच गई भगदड़

27 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में रोहित वेमुला की मां ने फहराया तिरंगा, कहा- हिंदी सीखकर प्रधानमंत्री से करेंगी बहस

26 जनवरी 2020

Weather Update: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा दिल्ली एनसीआर, विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर से भी कम

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे एनसीआर में बुधवार को घना कोहरा छाया है। ट्रेनों की रफ्तार ब्रेक लग गया है। तो कई फ्लाइट्स डायवर्ट किए गए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

22 जनवरी 2020

न्यू ईयर 3:07

न्यू ईयर 2020 | दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जानिए कहां करें पार्टी, और कितना आएगा खर्च?

30 दिसंबर 2019

अनिल यादव 1:48

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:10

दिल्ली में जानलेवा बना वायु प्रदूषण, दिल्ली वालों को चेतावनी, 17 साल कम हो सकती है उम्र

22 नवंबर 2019

हेमा 1:11

दिल्ली प्रदूषण | सांसदो के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर सांसद हेमामालिनी का था ये रिएक्शन

20 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव : बुजुर्गों और दिव्यांगों को पोलिंग बूथ तक ले जाने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू  

26 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

अरविंद केजरीवाल का आरोप, चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान दिल्ली वालों का अपमान कर रहे अमित शाह  

26 जनवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

मनीष सिसोदिया: सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता से दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री तक का सफर

26 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

नई दिल्ली सीट पर रोचक मुकाबला, केजरीवाल के खिलाफ सबसे अधिक प्रत्याशी

26 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मतदाता पहचान पत्र नहीं होने पर इन दस्तावेजों को दिखाकर दे सकते हैं वोट

26 जनवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः आप ने युवा और भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने मैदान में उतारे अनुभवी खिलाड़ी

26 जनवरी 2020

